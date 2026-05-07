Every word of Michael Carrick’s Sunderland press conference



Michael Carrick will take his Manchester United side to Sunderland on Saturday chasing a third-place finish in the Premier League.

In advance of the game, the interim manager spoke to the media and was asked about a number of key issues.

Any news on the permanent job?

The first question was:

“With Champions League qualification secured and the implication that that can have on recruitment through the summer, I just wonder now, how quickly is clarity needed and what clarity is needed on your own future at the club?”

Carrick replied:

“Clarity is important. I think moving forward, it’s come right at the end of the season where I think we finished strong, put ourselves in a good position, and obviously the situation of of my role and what it looks like moving forward, I think it’s just the natural time. It was always spoke about towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season. So nothing’s really changed, to be honest.”

“Why hasn’t it changed though?”, the reporter asked. “I’m just thinking because you have got that Champions League qualification sorted out now.”

The boss answered:

“Yeah, we have, but it’s a matter of days ago and we’ve got eyes on finishing the season strongly as well. So I understand the question. I understand the timing of it. But from my point of view, right at this stage, it’s just putting the boys in a place to finish the season strongly. And then, as I’ve said all along, and I’m calm about it, it’ll get sorted out when it’s going to get sorted out. Some of it’s out of my hands, so we’ll see what happens.”

The follow-up question was:

“Do you have a view of what happens further down the line though? Because I’m thinking Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were debating the other night who has the brighter future, and the point was raised that the squad now has to deal with playing games every 3 or 4 days. So what work do you feel is perhaps needed on the squad, or is it well equipped enough at the moment to deal with that jump in in the schedule that they will face next season?”

He responded:

“Yeah, there’s definitely different challenges within that. Largely the boys are used to playing more games than we have done over a period of time, over a number of years, and I think this has been a little bit unique in many ways of not being in the cup competitions and extended period of no games and things, and we’ve had to adjust a little bit, so there’s going to be certainly be a change and a shift with it.”

“I think that’s just part of the evolving the squad and growing the squad and a little bit more experience, some younger players, more experienced, and it’ll be a natural step to take that one. And as a club, we’ll face that and face it head-on.”

On the Youth Cup final

The next question was “You played in a Youth Cup final, you played at West Ham’s ground, you played at Coventry’s ground. What’s your view of what’s happened this week? Because a lot of people seem to be quite upset that the Youth Cup final is not being played in the main stadium.”

The boss replied:

“Yeah, I’m disappointed, to be honest. I think getting to the Youth Cup final always, or seems to have always been, a thing where you play at the main stadium, and it’s such a showcase event for players of that age group. And so we’re disappointed. I think I’ve had some amazing memories, some of our best memories in that competition of playing with your close mates. And it’s a shame that it hasn’t worked out for whatever reason.”

“But for the boys to go there, it’s a fantastic game. It’s a great opportunity. I’m sure the game itself will be good, and I’m looking forward to going and watching and supporting the boys.”

Aguero Day

Carrick was then asked whether the trip to Sunderland was reminiscent of “Aguero day” – when City first won the league as United stood in front of jeering Sunderland fans.

“Yeah, I can remember that. Yeah, I’ve not forgot it. Obviously, it was a one-off kind of feeling and it wasn’t during the game. It wasn’t until after the game. I was kind of didn’t really know exactly where the land was lying at that point. So it wasn’t until we walked towards the edge of the pitch, and we had to deal with what was thrown at us, so it’s in the past, but it definitely sticks in the memory.”

What message was he giving to the team now that there is little to play for?

“Pride, responsibility, playing for this great club;” he answered. “Great supporters. Really good togetherness within the group as well and it’s about improving and revolving all the time as well. So, as I said, over the last week, so in terms of the Champions League, it’s a step. It’s a really good step. That’s not the end. That’s not the end at all.”

“So we want to keep improving. We want to finish strong, you know, and understanding there’s a little bit of a feeling of games to go, and it does get right to the end of it, of maybe it does change slightly, but it doesn’t, in terms of us preparing for the game and wanting to do well and whoever plays, play well, and try and win the game.”

Would he be giving fringe players a chance?

“I think every player in the squad has been absolutely fantastic, I have to say. Yep, some have played a lot more than others, and I understand from a professional in a plain point of view, it can be difficult, but the togetherness and the support that the plays have shown is great to see. It’s what we need, you know, within the group, and that’s part of the challenge of doing a lot of training and not having as many games as we would have liked.”

“It was, is the balance that we’ve had to kind of make the most of really. So yeah, coming into these games, it’s something we’re aware of. I think it’s something that we’re really keen on playing well and still trying to get good results as well though, but it’s definitely something to be aware of.”

Saturday’s game

What does he expect from a Sunderland side with little to play for?

“They’ve got an awful lot to play for,” the manager replied. “I think it’s very tight. I think, is it 6th to 12th maybe? It’s really, really tight, 3, 4 points, so I think they’ve got a lot to play for and they’ve had a fantastic season. Not easy to come and get promoted and just to stay in the league first and foremost has proven difficult over recent times, but to be in the top half and to be within touching distance of getting in Europe as well is full credit to the season that they’ve had.”

Back to the Youth Cup final

“Just one on the Youth Cup final that was mentioned there,” a reporter interjected. “It’s gonna be less than 1,000 United fans there. There was 67,000 last time we were in the Youth Cup final. A great experience for the players. Is that something that should be looked at again, could be looked at again, or..:”

“Yeah, I was at that game, I was at the Forest game,” Carrick answered. “So, special, special night, you know, to, to see the stadium full for a game like that, it was kind of what you’d hope really for that. But it is what it is, and there’s nothing from what I know that can be done about it, it’s kind of agreed, and hopefully as years go by then it can be flipped into the main stadiums.”

How would things change under Carrick next season?

The final question was: “How differently would you operate, or could you operate, if you got the job full-time here? Are there certain things that maybe you could do if you’re a full-time manager that you can’t do if you’re an interim manager?”

The Wallsend man replied:

“It’s a good question. I’ve said from the start though that I’ve never approached a day here in terms of any short-term decisions. Whether that’s different from the outlook of others, I don’t know, but from mine and the staff, I think we’ve definitely made decisions for the longer term for the group. Individually as players and how we treat them and try to help develop them, the squad. So I don’t think really it would change the approach for how I’ve tried to go about things.”

“Again, I understand that it might be for other people looking towards me maybe, or towards us, whether that’s players, whether that’s supporters, whether that’s you lot sitting here. I don’t know how that changes, but maybe we’ll get to see, I don’t know. But certainly from my point of view, I think I’ve done it, gone about it in a way that I feel is the right way to do it.”

The embargoed section of the press conference will be released on Friday at 10.30pm. The Peoples Person will bring you every word, shortly afterwards.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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