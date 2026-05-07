Kodai Sano: Man United plot shock raid for NEC Nijmegen star

Manchester United are plotting a shock raid for NEC Nijmegen midfield warrior Kodai Sano as INEOS turn their focus to Europe for more cost-effective signings, according to the latest report.

Midfield Reset

With Casemiro set to leave at the end of the season and uncertainty continuing to swirl around Manuel Ugarte’s future, United are preparing for a major rebuild in the middle of the park.

At least two options are expected to arrive at Old Trafford, though a third could join them if a buyer can be found for Ugarte.

The primary targets are a selection of the finest operators in England, including Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba. However, the financial strength of the Premier League means each of their respective clubs will be able to command an exorbitant fee, which could reach as high — or in excess of — £100 million.

As a result, INEOS are also exploring opportunities across Europe in search of high-upside alternatives without the tax involved in shopping on these shores. Atalanta dynamo Ederson is one name on the list, while Stuttgart maestro Angelo Stiller is another with admirers in M16.

But TEAMtalk reveals Sano has now emerged as a player firmly on United’s radar.

The Red Devils are not alone in the race, however, with Crystal Palace having seen an approach rejected in January, while Ajax and Wolfsburg are also monitoring the 22-year-old’s progress closely. Brighton & Hove Albion are another in hot pursuit, with a joke amongst United fans being that the club should just sign whoever the Seagulls choose as their next gem from abroad.

Other suitors are understood to be RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke in Germany, Spanish rivals Real Sociedad and Real Betis, while Monaco and Lyon are among those monitoring the Japan international in Ligue 1.

Breakout Season

Sano joined NEC Nijmegen, currently third in the Eredivisie, from his local team, Fagiano Okayama, on a free transfer in 2023. It has proven a masterstroke for the Dutch side, however, as he has gone on to establish himself as one of the league’s most dynamic midfielders.

The Tsuyama native is capable of playing in a variety of roles, possessing an all-action style that is effective at both ends of the pitch. His ability to cover ground aggressively, recover possession and quickly transition play translates perfectly to the increasingly fast-paced nature of Premier League football.

Recruitment teams in England are understood to see Sano as a talent with “huge potential”. Three goals and eight assists in 32 appearances this season — an impressive return for a midfielder who gets through as much defensive work as Sano does — further validates these assessments.

Final Thoughts

While INEOS have made splashes in the transfer market with big-money raids for stars like Leny Yoro and Benjamin Sesko, the hierarchy’s best piece of business since taking the helm at Old Trafford has been the £18.1 million deal for Senne Lammens from Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

Lammens was an under-the-radar youngster in a smaller league with limited experience but enormous potential, who had just enjoyed a breakout campaign — the same situation Sano currently finds himself in.

A price tag of £17 million was quoted by NEC Nijmegen when Ajax came sniffing earlier in the season, one which United would have little trouble paying in order to help fund the capture of a more high-profile target domestically.

The fact that a host of clubs across Europe’s biggest leagues are vying to secure Sano’s signature this summer means INEOS will have to move quickly and decisively to strike first.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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