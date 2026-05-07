Mateus Fernandes: Man United’s deal for West Ham man hinges on one condition

Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of West Ham United midfield maestro Mateus Fernandes as the conditions for a deal are now clear, according to a transfer expert.

Fernandes 2.0

Despite facing the potential ignominy of back-to-back relegations — first with Southampton and now with West Ham United — Fernandes‘s stock continues to rise after an impressive debut campaign in claret and blue.

The Hammers signed the 21-year-old last summer for £42 million and are understood to consider him a cornerstone of their project moving forward. It would take a big-money offer to prise him away from the London Stadium.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are currently stranded in eighteenth place after rivals Tottenham Hotspur leapfrogged them last weekend. A daunting trip to face table-toppers Arsenal looms on Saturday, while Tottenham Hotspur host a Leeds United side with little left to play for.

If West Ham United are unable to survive the drop, their negotiating position for Fernandes will crumble, and there is full expectation he will depart. United are at the front of a growing queue for the Portugal international, though Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also admirers.

Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes is believed to see his compatriot as a perfect fit at Old Trafford and has implored INEOS to strike a deal — with his bosses having listened to their talismanic No. 8.

Talks are held

Speaking to the United Stand, Ben Jacobs reveals United have “been in talks” with Mateus Fernandes’ camp for “four to six weeks…to establish terms [and] see if the player is open [to the move].”

The talkSPORT reporter claims these conversations have been productive as Fernandes has communicated his wish to swap London for Manchester, describing him as “open” to United’s advances, but club-to-club negotiations are yet to be initiated.

“If West Ham stay up, the deal will likely be off the table, at least without significantly overpaying. And sources say they will sit down with the player to and look to give him improved terms. [But] if they go down, it gets interesting because [Fernandes] does not want to be in the Championship.”

Jacobs concludes that even with relegation, West Ham United will demand a fee in excess of the one they paid to Southampton. However, this would still come in under the prices being quoted for primary targets like Elliot Anderson or Sandro Tonali.

Final Thoughts

Fernandes is an outstanding young midfielder with the qualities in and out of possession to thrive across a variety of roles in the Premier League. If the former Sporting Clube de Portugal star can be signed in a cut-price deal thanks to West Ham United’s relegation, United will be hard pressed to find a better value target this summer.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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