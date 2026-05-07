David Affengruber: Major update on Man United target’s future

Manchester United enjoyed tremendous success with their recruitment strategy last summer, which saw them bolster the attack and the goalkeeping department. Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have contributed heavily to the team’s rise this season, and the Red Devils will be hoping to repeat the trick this summer.

While the midfield is likely to be the focal point of their plans, INEOS could also pursue defensive reinforcements, especially cost-effective deals that will not impact their primary objective. The English giants tied Harry Maguire down to a new deal last month, but he will turn 34 next year and needs to be replaced soon.

United also have Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt in their squad, but both have struggled with fitness issues this season. Meanwhile, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven have shown great promise, but the Red Devils need to add more experience to their backline ahead of a testing campaign.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Elche defender David Affengruber has been identified as a cost-effective option to improve the defence.

LaLiga’s rising squad

Affengruber rose through the ranks at Red Bull Salzburg before moving to Sturm Graz in 2021. The Austrian joined Elche in the summer of 2024 and has since become a regular feature for the Spanish club.

This season, Affengruber has registered 35 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with one goal and two assists.

David Affengruber Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 29 1 1 6 - 1 2,593' Copa del Rey 3 2 - 1 - - - 143' Total 35 31 1 2 6 - 1 2,736'

The 25 year old will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is yet to sign a new deal. Recent reports have suggested that he could be available for £17 million this year, making him an affordable option for United.

There is rising interest in the player’s services, with Atletico Madrid reportedly among his suitors, and an update has now emerged that could put a dent in the Red Devils’ plans.

Affengruber wants LaLiga stay

According to Estadio Deportivo, Affengruber has not come to a decision regarding his future yet, but his preference is to remain in Spain. The report states: “Sources close to Affengruber say that the player has not yet made up his mind, but that he wishes to remain in LaLiga. This could tip the balance in his favour against other, financially more attractive offers.”

The report confirms United’s interest in the Austrian, suggesting that his profile has endeared him to suitors. It adds: “He breaks through defences, reads the game well and maintains a high pass completion rate, which allows him to play an active role in building up play. A profile that is increasingly in demand.”

The left-sided central defender is comfortable in tight spaces and very good with the ball at his feet, making him fine cover for the injury-prone Martinez. He also matches the age profile United have preferred in recent times, but it now looks like the Red Devils will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

While Affengruber has been very impressive in LaLiga, it is unclear how he would cope with the physical demands of the Premier League. United, instead, could target a defender with experience of English football, with previous reports suggesting they have their eyes on Brentford skipper Nathan Collins.

Feature image Ion Alcoba Beitia via Getty Images

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