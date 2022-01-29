Donny van de Beek: Manchester United chiefs to blame for failure

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek likely won’t still be at the club when the January transfer window deadline passes and that hasn’t really upset fans too much.

Many want the talented Dutchman to succeed at the club but most want to see him just get game time, even if it’s somewhere else.

Lots of rumours and reports have been written on Van de Beek of late attempting to justify why he’s failed to impress at United and why he’s being sent away.

This is despite Ralf Rangnick not signing a much-needed midfielder and the switch to his 4-3-3 formation that requires depth.

Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred, and Scott McTominay are the German boss’ options for the engine room so it makes sense he would need a sixth in Van de Beek.

Instead, the former Ajax man has hardly been used even in Rangnick’s short reign so far and is being allowed to leave on loan.

Excuses or lies?

The excuses made are that Van de Beek has been unable to handle the physicality of the Premier League and lacks the tactical IQ to fulfil his role in United’s midfield.

It seems strange to suggest the skilled playmaker isn’t big enough given he’s larger than the likes of Fred and isn’t afraid to get stuck into a tackle either.

He was specifically put on a program to gain muscle and he succeeded in doing so. So what went wrong since?

Van de Beek frequently played in a 4-3-3 formation during his days with Ajax and so that seems to be an unfounded argument either.

The bigger question here is why was a large amount of money invested in him if the club’s chiefs feel this way about him?

Who failed Donny?

Manchester United’s recruitment team must have done a huge disservice to themselves and Van de Beek if that’s the case.

Who scouted him then suggested him then allowed the transfer to go through?

Unfortunately, United’s players or staff don’t seem to be the only ones leaking lineups or information or rumours. It appears the board and the ‘chiefs’ are doing so too.

Frankly, it’s disgraceful behaviour all around but it’s difficult to blame the players for leaking information to protect themselves when those that hire them indirectly attack them through the media.

The large majority of publications or sections of the media avoid blaming the decision-makers at the club, often choosing to focus on the manager and/or the players.

Who wanted Van de Beek?

There were suggestions very early on that Van de Beek wasn’t Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s signing and rather one the board made, in anticipation of Paul Pogba‘s departure.

Not only did the World Cup winner not leave that summer but he will likely depart for free later this year.

Pogba also suffered with numerous injuries since and yet Van de Beek hasn’t featured as his ‘replacement’.

The board made a decision thinking they were being smart by getting ahead of things but instead it’s been exposed as poor planning.

Now United could be without either midfielder and rather than needing to sign one midfielder, they might have to sign three this summer.

Van de Beek was sold a dream and although he played a small role in it turning into a nightmare, most of the blame lies firmly at the board’s doors.