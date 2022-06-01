Alex Telles strike against Villareal among Top 10 goals of Champions League



Manchester United might have been knocked out in the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League but left back Alex Telles‘ equalising goal against Spanish side Villareal in the group stages was selected among the top 10 goals of the tournament.

The volley from just outside the box eventually finished sixth, with Karim Benzema’s thunderous header against Chelsea ultimately bagging top honours. However, it was the best goal scored by an English club in this year’s competition.

Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara was also nominated for his goal against Porto but his strike finished in tenth place.

The former Porto man was also the only defender to make the list.

Telles’ goal was significant as United were trailing by two goals at home at that stage and the strike helped the Red Devils stage another memorable comeback and ultimately claim a 2-1 victory against a side who had got the better of the English giants in last season’s Europa League final.

It was memorable for the Brazilian as well as it was his first goal for the club since signing from Porto back in the 2020-21 season.

The goal was a thing of beauty, with Bruno Fernandes floating a ball towards thew edge of the box from a corner. The Villareal defenders were busy marking inside the box and no one bothered to spot the defender who was lurking just outside the box.

The Brazilian met the ball sweetly with his left peg as it went through a crowd of players and nestled in the back of the net to give the English giants a lifeline back into the contest.

Telles had spoken to ManUtd.com after the memorable encounter and said, “That was one of the most beautiful moments of my career, it’s a moment I will never forget.

“Firstly, because I was playing in a Champions League match for Manchester United and secondly scoring a goal in that context.”

Telles’ strike against the Yellow Submarines has also made it to Manchester United’s goal of the season shortlist.

