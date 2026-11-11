Mauricio Pochettino edges closer to Man United job as club formally contacts U.S. Soccer

Manchester United have made formal contact with U.S. Soccer over appointing United States men’s national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino as Michael Carrick’s replacement.

United’s poor start forces the Carrick decision

Head coach Michael Carrick has overseen just one Premier League victory this season, leaving United 18th with eight points from their opening 10 matches. Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Aston Villa appears to have been his final game, coming just before the November international break.

United have reportedly already reached an agreement in principle with Pochettino, subject to the club completing Carrick’s dismissal and securing the Argentine’s release from U.S. Soccer.

Pochettino has been considered by United before. He was linked with the position following manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure in 2021 and was interviewed during interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s spell in 2022, when the club ultimately appointed Erik ten Hag as head coach.

Formal approach brings Pochettino deal closer

United have now formalised contact with the federation, which would require a buyout worth approximately $10 million (£7.4 million) to release Pochettino from a contract running through to the 2030 World Cup (via The Athletic).

United chief executive Omar Berrada is playing a leading role after the club discussed the financial terms of the proposed appointment with Pochettino’s representatives on Tuesday. The Red Devils are now working towards final agreements with both the coach and U.S. Soccer.

Pochettino is currently preparing the USMNT for two Concacaf Nations League fixtures against Haiti. The report says these are “matches which United are comfortable for him to stay in charge for before making his return to English football”.

Carrick took training on Tuesday and Wednesday and is due to oversee Thursday’s session. However, club executives returning from meetings in Monaco are expected to inform him of his dismissal face to face.

From Espanyol to the USMNT

Pochettino represented Newell’s Old Boys, Espanyol, Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux during his playing career. The former central defender won 20 Argentina caps and lifted the Copa del Rey twice with Espanyol.

His managerial career began at Espanyol in January 2009 before Southampton gave him his first Premier League position four years later. Tottenham Hotspur appointed him in May 2014, and he subsequently delivered three consecutive top-three league finishes and guided Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final.

Pochettino later won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France during an 18-month spell with Paris Saint-Germain. He joined Chelsea in July 2023, leading them to sixth place and the League Cup final before leaving by mutual consent in May 2024, and became USMNT head coach four months later.

With negotiations advancing at club and federation level, Pochettino now looks almost certain to take charge after the international break. Carrick’s departure will need to be completed before United finalise the appointment.

Final Thoughts

United have formally contacted U.S. Soccer over Pochettino.

His buyout is worth approximately £7.4 million.

Pochettino is expected to remain with the USMNT for the two Haiti fixtures.

Carrick is expected to be informed of his dismissal face to face.

Mauricio Pochettino Managerial career Season Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2008/09 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 21 9 6 6 31 20 42.9% 2009/10 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 40 11 12 17 30 49 27.5% 2010/11 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 42 16 6 20 50 58 38.1% 2011/12 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 44 15 11 18 59 66 34.1% 2012/13 Southampton FC 16 4 7 5 19 20 25.0% 2012/13 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 14 2 3 9 14 25 14.3% 2013/14 Southampton FC 44 19 11 14 68 53 43.2% 2014/15 Tottenham Hotspur 57 29 12 16 91 71 50.9% 2015/16 Tottenham Hotspur 53 26 16 11 95 53 49.1% 2016/17 Tottenham Hotspur 53 33 10 10 117 44 62.3% 2017/18 Tottenham Hotspur 55 33 12 10 113 53 60.0% 2018/19 Tottenham Hotspur 58 34 4 20 109 71 58.6% 2019/20 Tottenham Hotspur 17 5 6 6 34 30 29.4% 2020/21 Paris Saint-Germain 34 24 3 7 80 35 70.6% 2020/21 United States 6 5 0 1 17 9 83.3% Page 1 of 2 12 Season Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2020/21 United States 5 3 0 2 11 8 60.0% 2021/22 Paris Saint-Germain 50 32 10 8 116 52 64.0% 2023/24 Chelsea FC 51 27 10 14 107 76 52.9% 2024/25 United States 10 5 0 5 15 14 50.0% 2025/26 United States 10 5 1 4 18 17 50.0% 2026/27 United States 4 4 0 0 12 3 100.0% Page 2 of 2 12 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

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