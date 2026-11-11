Man United players have pinpointed the three reasons why Michael Carrick deserves the sack



One win in the opening 10 Premier League games has meant Manchester United are currently in the relegation zone.

After a brilliant second half of the previous campaign under Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick, fans were excited to see where he could take the club.

Instead, the Red Devils have gone backwards, and he is currently staring at the sack, with former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino reportedly the favourite to take over from him.

The former United midfielder will point to a clear lack of backing from INEOS in the summer as a reason for the slump in form, but he is not devoid of blame either.

Lax training regime under Carrick

The Daily Mail has revealed the mood inside the dressing room, with several players claiming such an alarming drop-off was inevitable considering the lax training standards.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point to the lack of hard work from the whole team off the ball, with the team unable to sustain any real pressure for the full 90 minutes.

Only Carrick and the players will know what he has been doing in training, but it is clear that it is not enough.

“The United players haven’t looked sharp after a disjointed World Cup summer that involved a more relaxed one-week training camp in Ireland. There have been too many injuries. Some players have spoken of a drop-off in training under Carrick and his backroom staff.”

Glaring tactical errors

Carrick has also made glaring tactical errors. Judging from the squad composition and what worked last season, it was evident that the 20-time English league champions should have opted to play more directly and utilise their speed on the counter.

Instead, the former Middlesbrough boss insisted on a slow, possession-based system, which yielded negative results.

Only after the head coach shifted to a more direct approach did fans see a mini resurgence in form in the last three games.

“Others feel that the switch to a more possession-based 4-2-4 system was asking too much of a group who aren’t suited to it.”

Manager From To Played Won Drawn Lost Win % Michael Carrick 01/07/2026 present 15 3 5 7 20.0% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Lack of academy opportunities

What has been concerning is Carrick’s lack of faith in the club’s famed academy. With Luke Shaw perennially injured and Diogo Dalot struggling, Harry Amass could have been afforded more minutes.

Out wide, Shea Lacey should have started by now, but the boss has continued to back Amad, who looks in need of a rest.

“There was surprise that a man so invested in the club’s academy used so few young players. Harry Amass was left kicking his heels despite the chronic shortage of left backs, JJ Gabriel’s shock exit was an unwelcome distraction, and Shea Lacey’s re-emergence came too late.”

It will be a monumental task for Pochettino to get this sinking ship back on track. He has reportedly been dreaming of this opportunity for a long time. Now it is time to see if he has the fire in his belly.

Feature image Denis Doyle via Getty Images