Manchester United strike agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick



Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino for him to take charge of the team.

Michael Carrick sack

Carrick is believed to be on the brink of dismissal following United’s woeful form this season.

United have won just three of their last 15 games across all competitions as they sit in 18th place in the Premier League table. The Red Devils have managed a meagre eight points from their opening 10 games of the top-flight campaign.

In addition to poor results, performances have also left a lot to be desired and Carrick is set to pay the heaviest price for the team’s woes.

Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are expected to meet Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers today. It’s at this meeting, held in Monaco, that the decision to part ways with Carrick will be ratified. United will then turn their attention towards hiring a new head coach.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United were advancing with a deal to lure Mauricio Pochettino to Old Trafford.

Pochettino has long dreamed of managing United and came close previously, but nothing materialised. David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed that United spent Tuesday ironing out personal terms with Pochettino’s representatives.

No contact has yet been made between United and the USMNT over Pochettino, but the club will have to stump up an exit clause worth around £7.4m to release him; add his coaching staff and the cost climbs still further. Pochettino and his backroom staff are currently preparing the USMNT for two games, both against Haiti, during the ongoing international break.

Now, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has shared a major update on the situation.

Pochettino latest

Crook reveals that United and Pochettino have an agreement in place.

“Agreement in principle between Manchester United and Poch. Next step is United triggering his USA release clause”

Agreement in principle between #MUFC and Poch. Next step is United triggering his USA release clause. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) November 11, 2026

This has seemingly been corroborated by Simon Stone of the BBC.

Stone wrote on X, “Told the Pochettino situation is virtually agreed. Still no public statement from Manchester United over whether they will activate it and if they do, not clear if he will remain in charge of USA for the two Haiti games.”

Told the Pochettino situation is virtually agreed. Still no public statement from @ManUtd over whether they will activate it and if they do, not clear if he will remain in charge of USA for the two Haiti games. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) November 11, 2026

If everything goes according to plan, Pochettino’s first game will be against Liverpool on November 22.

Featured image by Charlotte Wilson via Getty Images