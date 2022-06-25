Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Chelsea being discussed – David Ornstein



Tier 1 journalist David Ornstein has dropped a transfer bombshell tonight by revealing that Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has had discussions with Chelsea over a transfer away from Manchester United.

Ornstein tweeted this evening “EXCL: Todd Boehly met Jorge Mendes in Portugal last week.

“Idea of Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea among subjects discussed.

“Unclear if #CFC will pursue. Man Utd expect him to stay. 37yo loves #MUFC but has concerns.”

🚨 EXCL: Todd Boehly met Jorge Mendes in Portugal last week. Idea of Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea among subjects discussed. Unclear if #CFC will pursue. Man Utd expect him to stay. 37yo loves #MUFC but has concerns. With @dansheldonsport for @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/pHXelZAIIb — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 25, 2022

It could be an offer too good to refuse for the Blues, who are about to lose the services of centre forward Romelu Lukaku as he has agreed to return to Inter Milan (reported to be agreed, but not yet confirmed).

Chelsea would not only be acquiring the services of one of the greatest players in the history of the game, but they would be getting one over on one of their main rivals; some would say, even kicking United when they are down.

The story would seem far fetched if it hadn’t come from arguably Britain’s most reliable football journalist.

If Ronaldo leaves United this summer, he will be the eighth departure without a single incoming transfer having occurred.

It would also leave United without any recognised centre forwards in the squad, other than converted wingers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, both of whom had horrible seasons last time out.

Mason Greenwood continues to be suspended by the club as Greater Manchester Police pursue criminal charges against him.

Edinson Cavani leaves the club on Thursday as his contract expires.

Reports had been circulating that Ronaldo was unhappy with developments at United, and in particular, the Red Devils’ inactivity in the transfer market. This has been confirmed by Ornstein (in The Athletic).

“Although his affection for the club is undoubted, the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward is thought to harbour concerns about United’s lack of transfer activity so far this summer,” the journalist said.

Bayern Munich moved yesterday to distance themselves from reports suggesting they were also in discussions about a possible move for the Portuguese, but Ornstein also confirmed they had been sounded out.

“It is unclear at this stage whether Chelsea will want to pursue the opportunity — which is also believed to have been spoken about with serial German champions Bayern Munich — and as things stand, United intend to keep him at Old Trafford,” he said.

These are extremely concerning times for Manchester United fans.