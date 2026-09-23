Only a short-term deal: Manchester United make big call on this key star

Manchester United have reportedly reached a major decision regarding the future of Luke Shaw.

Time is up

Shaw is at a crossroads in his United career, with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Currently the longest-serving player on the club’s books, he has been at United for well over a decade as the club has sought to recover from Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Shaw did well to remain fit last season, starting all 38 Premier League games for the first time in his career. However, his injury record prompted Manchester United to pursue a left-back signing during the summer window. The club considered a move for Lewis Hall, but it did not materialise.

Ultimately, the Red Devils did not secure a left-back, a decision that already appears to be proving counterproductive given that Shaw is struggling for fitness this season.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are likely to let Shaw leave as a free agent when his terms run out.

United are believed to be formulating a succession plan for the England international and there are growing rumours that Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell is a candidate for the role.

Now, TEAMtalk claims that United have made a fresh decision on Shaw.

Shaw latest

According to TEAMtalk, “Manchester United are only prepared to offer Luke Shaw a short-term extension to his current contract, TEAMtalk understands, with sources close to the club suggesting the long-serving defender could leave when his existing deal expires.”

“While United remain open to a limited extension, the feeling among those familiar with the situation at Old Trafford is that Shaw will move on at the end of that agreement.”

“United are determined to invest in fresh talent and secure a new first-choice option rather than rely indefinitely on the veteran.”

TEAMtalk adds that United will assess their left-back situation when the January window commences.

Ideally, a younger and more durable player will come in at this position as part of a wider defensive rebuild and to secure quality depth.

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