Man United send representatives for 21-yo star who has impressed Christopher Vivell

Manchester United remain in the market for a new left-back, with INEOS failing to secure their top two targets for the position.

According to TEAMtalk, United’s preferred targets were Nathaniel Brown and Lewis Hall.

However, Brown left Eintracht Frankfurt for Bayern Munich, and Hall extended his contract at Newcastle United. Another player landed on United’s radar over the summer, and the club’s recruitment team are still following him.

Manchester United send representatives for Joaquin Seys

It is claimed Belgian international left-back Joaquin Seys was prominent on Manchester United’s shortlist of left-back options to compete with Luke Shaw.

United did not make a formal move for Seys in the summer, but it is understood they have decided to continue keeping close tabs on the Club Brugge defender.

The 21-year-old reportedly appealed to Jason Wilcox’s recruitment team, and it is believed United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is an admirer of him and continues to appreciate his qualities.

TEAMtalk adds that, building on their interest, United had “representatives in attendance for Club Brugge’s most recent clash with Genk.”

How Joaquin Seys performed on his audition

Brugge beat their fierce rivals 3-0, and Seys was one of the best players on the pitch, helping his side keep a clean sheet and recording two assists.

The Belgium international is a well-rounded full-back who offers the attacking qualities and defensive reliability United have been looking for in the left-back position.

Seys has four assists to his name in seven appearances in the Jupiler Pro League this campaign.

“The continued presence of United representatives demonstrates that their interest has not gone away since the summer,” the report states.

However, United are not alone in scouting Seys, who is starting to impress Europe’s biggest clubs.

Featured image Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Interest in the player backed up by other outlets

✅ The player fits United’s tactical profile

⚠️ No official move has yet been reported

TPP view

We believe United’s interest in Seys is genuine and may intensify ahead of the next window.