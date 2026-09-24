Home » Omar Marong: How Man United plan to beat Portuguese giants in transfer race for Gambian teen

Omar Marong: How Man United plan to beat Portuguese giants in transfer race for Gambian teen

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Old Trafford

Karim Cassim may not be the only exciting young midfielder heading to the Manchester United academy, with reports now emerging about Gambian teen sensation Omar Marong.

On Thursday, the uncertainty over whether Manchester City academy star Karim Cassim would join the Red Devils was finally cleared.

United confirmed the 17-year-old had completed his move from City.

Yet even as fans were still digesting that coup, United are already lining up another. This time, the target is Gambian teen prodigy Marong.

Omar Marong transfer links

Football Insider report that “United have made contact over a potential deal for Gambian teen sensation Omar Marong.”

The Red Devils are far from alone, with “La Liga side Celta Vigo are also interested in Marong, along with Portuguese duo Benfica and Sporting CP as well as sides from Germany, France and Scandinavia.”

INEOS, however, have a clear plan to win the race.

They “are ready to move quickly for the midfielder in an attempt to ward off potential interest from rival clubs.”

So why is Marong so in demand?

The 16-year-old produced eye-catching performances at the WAFU Zone A Under-17 tournament while captaining Gambia’s Under-17 side.

He plays as a holding midfielder with excellent composure on the ball and a sharp reading of the game.

 

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Physically, he is well-equipped too: tall, with an ectomorph build and long legs that he uses to good effect, already showing strong positional sense as a number six.

He still needs polishing, but if the 20-time English champions can land him, the academy coaches can be trusted to polish this rough diamond.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10
Why?

✅ Fits INEOS’ clear ambition to secure top young talent for the academy

⚠️ No other top source has corroborated these transfer links

TPP view

We believe that, as keen as United are to bolster their academy with bright talents, this Marong link may be worth keeping an eye on.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

1 comment

D 24/09/2026 - 19:21

It seems Ratcliffe is all about potential, with a hidden agenda. He is ignoring the first team the one that brings in revenue from sponsorships, gate receipts and shirt sales. His recruitment so far whilst he has been in charge leaves a lot to be desired. Indeed no player he has bought has raised eyebrows amongst the top 10 Clubs. Even Brentford and Brighton showed no interest in any of his purchases.

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