Man United face competition from European giants for red-hot PL playmaker

Manchester United’s pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White appears to have taken a complicated turn. The Red Devils have been hot on the heels of the Englishman for a while, although a deal is yet to materialise.

The English giants’ interest in Gibbs-White stems from the uncertain future of Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese maestro is coming off a spectacular campaign, during which he broke the record for the most assists in a single Premier League season.

However, Fernandes turned 32 earlier this month and his contract expires in less than 12 months. United have the option of an additional year and are also locked in talks for a new deal, but that has not stopped them from laying down succession plans.

Although he scored a hat-trick against Ipswich Town last month, Fernandes has endured a slow start to the new season, which has further accelerated matters. One player who has long been touted as the Portuguese’s possible heir at Old Trafford is Gibbs-White.

A Premier League proven campaigner

Gibbs-White rose through the ranks at Wolverhampton Wanderers before making the move to Forest in the summer of 2022. He has hit a higher gear in recent seasons and has registered 18 goal involvements this year, the most by any English player in 2026.

The 26-year-old has registered one goal and two assists in five games in the Premier League this season.

Morgan Gibbs-White Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 5 1 2 - - 450' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 5 5 1 2 - - 450'

Gibbs-White’s attacking pedigree, eye for a pass and relentless running make him a fine long-term replacement for Fernandes at Old Trafford. The Englishman will enter the final year of his contract next summer, so there could be an opportunity to secure his signature at a cut price if he does not sign an extension.

However, Forest are known to be shrewd negotiators, as United found out with their failed pursuit of Elliot Anderson. The English midfielder was a priority target for the Red Devils this summer but ended up joining Manchester City in a reported £116 million deal.

As such, United are unlikely to have a free run at Gibbs-White next season either. A recent update has now emerged that suggests that they are already lagging behind in the race.

Bayern want United target

According to talkSPORT, Nottingham Forest are likely to receive offers for Gibbs-White next summer. The report states: “Nottingham Forest are bracing themselves for serious interest in captain Morgan Gibbs-White next summer, talkSPORT understands.”

The report also names Bayern Munich as the frontrunner in the race for the Englishman. It adds: “talkSPORT understands German giants Bayern Munich are one of the leading contenders to sign Gibbs-White, where he would play alongside his England co-star Harry Kane.”

“Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis will drive a hard bargain with any interested club, after putting the stop to a move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer and even issuing a legal complaint.”

Final Thoughts

Fernandes has been indispensable for United since stepping foot in Old Trafford in January 2020, so INEOS will have to give careful consideration to replacing him. Gibbs-White has the ability to fill the Portuguese’s shoes at the Theatre of Dreams, so the Red Devils cannot allow Bayern to win this race.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Reported by an outlet with a decent United track record.

✅ Gibbs-White is a long-term target for Red Devils

TPP view

We believe that it is quite likely that United will face competitions from Bayern Munich in the race for Morgan Gibbs-White. However, suggestions that the Bavarians are leading the race may be premature.

Featured image by Alex Livesey/Getty Images