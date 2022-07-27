“I will give my 100% to the fans every game” – Lisandro Martinez interview



Manchester United officially confirmed the signing of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez today, with the 24-year-old putting pen to paper on a deal running up to June 2027, with the option to extend for a further year.

United’s new signing spoke to club media in an interview, in which he lifted the lid on what fans should expect from him and reflected on his dream move from Ajax.

Martinez spoke about his roots in Argentina and the difficulties he faced early on in his career and how these tribulations shaped him to become the monster defender he has become today.

“In the beginning, not so many people believed in me. So, yeah, it’s difficult in Argentina, especially when you start. When you start to play football, it’s like you don’t think for sure [you are going to make it as a professional]”

“Our culture is a lot of passion, especially in football. As a player, I left my house when I was 14 years old, so then you have to take responsibility for yourself. At 14 years old, you have to be a man. Then you have to fight for everything.”

“You have to fight for food, you have to fight for your family, you have to fight for your team. Then you learn a lot: how hard life is.”

The newest United signing also shed light on his temperament and his personality. “I’m really aggressive, I love to win, you know? It’s all about winning. I’m a good friend, also!” The player’s aggressiveness and tenacity, something that will quickly endear him to the United faithful earned the player the nickname, ‘Butcher.’

Martinez opened up on his special relationship with new United boss Erik ten Hag, with the two reuniting in England after a successful spell in Amsterdam that saw the pair win numerous titles.

“I was with him three years at Ajax and I know his style of playing. With him, I improved a lot, to be honest. He’s here in Manchester United now, so again the opportunity was there and for sure he’s very important in my [career].”

“How did he [Ten Hag] help me to improve? In how we can understand fully the situations, the decisions inside the pitch. He’s there in every detail. So I think, with him, every day you can learn and then, in the game, you can understand also fully – tactics and everything.”

On his time at Ajax, Martinez remarked, “I did 120 games in Ajax and I learn a lot, for sure. When I was in Ajax, my first year was when I was 21 years old, and now I’m 24. So yeah, I learned a lot. Now I feel [I play] with more experience, you know?”

The Argentina international also spoke about the importance of helping his teammates, and how important it is for all eleven players to be in sync with one another. Martinez will have already formed an early impression of his teammates, with the new player reportedly featuring in a training ground friendly against Wrexham.

The 24-year-old was in high praise of United fans, calling them passionate. “Now I can feel the fire, you know?

“I know the fans from Manchester United – I watch videos, and when I watch a game, and some opinions also, the fans from Manchester United are so passionate. But I like that passion because football is about it also.







