Barcelona boss Xavi offers opinion on Manchester United takeover



Xavi Hernandez was asked about the prospective bids for Manchester United ahead of Thursday evening’s second-leg fixture.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar released a public statement to the press confirming that he had placed a bid for United.

Xavi finished his playing career in Qatar with Al Sadd and subsequently became the club’s manager for two and a half years following his retirement.

He received a €10million per annum salary whilst at the club, for whom he made 117 appearances across four years.

Asked to provide his thoughts about Sheikh Jassim bidding for United, the Barcelona manager said:

“I have a good relationship with the Sheikh.”

“He is a serious, responsible person and I think he would do a good job.”

“I know him well.”

“He’s a very good person and I think he would be a good option for United.”

“I worked in Qatar for six years.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos was the only other party to publicise that they had submitted a bid to take over from the Glazers as majority owners of United.

Erik ten Hag’s side host Barcelona tomorrow evening (Thursday) at 21:00 CET in the Europa League group stage play-off, having drawn the away fixture 2-2 last week.

