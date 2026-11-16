What Tyler Adams just said about Pochettino’s non-negotiables will be music to Man United fans’ ears



In a few days, the Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino era kicks off.

United’s decision-makers finally took the bold step last week by parting ways with Michael Carrick.

The former midfielder’s failure to build on the strong end to last season – 12 wins, three draws and two losses – ultimately cost him his job. With just one win in 10 league games and only eight points to their name this season, there was never any realistic chance of Carrick holding on.

As Pochettino takes charge, all eyes will be on him to raise the team’s fitness standards, in the hope that it helps them reclaim their competitive edge.

Under Carrick, United’s play has been sluggish and has lacked the intensity the Premier League demands. It is no surprise that they currently rank 19th for total distance covered, 17th for high-speed running, 19th for average maximum speed and 20th for overall athleticism among the 20 Premier League sides after 10 games.

Man United’s Premeir League stats 2026-27 Stat Season 2026/27 Team Manchester United Played 10 Wins 1 Draws 5 Losses 4 Goals For 14 Goals Against 19 Goal Difference -5 Points 8

That has to change. Tyler Adams, who has been playing under Pochettino with the United States men’s national team, has spoken firsthand about how the Argentine could lift United’s standards and transform their game.

Tyler Adams on Pochettino’s non-negotiables that are sure to transform Manchester United

He told The Telegraph:

“He’s definitely challenged us in terms of fitness. I think that shows that he has standards and, if they’re not met, then it’s next guy up. I’ve heard good things about it [the Gacon test].

“We’ve had enduring days, enduring trainings. But again, I think he sees players that are capable of doing something, and he wants to maximise that potential.

“So I know his times in Tottenham; I had the opportunity to play against his Tottenham team. They were obviously extremely fit, for sure. I think that’s just another little small facet of his.”

Sluggishness has been holding this team back

If United can rediscover their intensity and sustain it, they will become a far more dangerous side to play against. That much was clear in the second half of the 3-2 Champions League win over Roma and in spells of the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

Hopefully the players buy into Pochettino’s methods. In time, the fruits of that work should appear on the pitch, allowing United to reclaim their competitive edge.

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images

