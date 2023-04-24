Gabriel Veiga: Real Madrid closing in on signing Manchester United target



Real Madrid are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabriel Veiga.

The 20 year old has caught the eye of many top European clubs, including Manchester United.

Veiga has a release clause of €40 million, with his contract expiring in 2026.

The player is said to prefer a move to Madrid.

The La Liga giants are looking to replace their triumvirate of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

According to the Spanish outlet Sport, the Presidents of the two Spanish clubs, Florentino Perez and Carlos Mouriño negotiated a deal.

Madrid would be paying the release clause in instalments.

The deal involved Veiga going back on loan to Celta for a year.

Erik ten Hag is keen on bringing in another midfielder in the summer.

Despite the addition of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, United’s midfield lacks technical quality.

Ten Hag’s philosophy revolves around controlling the game in all areas of the pitch.

United’s current set-up is catered towards more counter-attacking football, due to which certain players are thriving and some are struggling.

In order to become more consistent, United must invest in more technical midfielders, who are secure with the ball at their feet.

With Veiga looking Madrid-bound, United must look at alternative options.