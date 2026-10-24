Jadon Sancho’s career hits new low with shock Getafe contract offer

Jadon Sancho finds himself in a tricky position if he is to get straight back to playing competitive football.

The England international is currently without a club after leaving Manchester United in the summer.

He failed to secure a suitable destination, with Aston Villa, where he spent the 2025-26 season on loan, opting against a permanent deal.

As a free agent, however, he can join any side and contribute immediately. His social media activity, featuring clips of him maintaining his fitness, suggests he is in decent shape.

Not long ago, news emerged that Getafe had approached Sancho with a view to bringing him to Spain. The winger was due to decide soon on this potential La Liga switch.

While we wait to see whether a deal can be struck and Sancho can return to the pitch, interesting details have surfaced about Getafe’s terms.

Offer on the table

According to The Telegraph: “Cash-strapped Getafe have proposed paying Sancho just €400,000 (£335,000) in wages from now until June.

“The 26-year-old is believed to have been paid around £250,000 a week at United, where his contract expired at the completion of the last campaign.”

If accurate, Getafe want the player to drop from £250,000 a week to roughly £10,000 a week.

Such a reduction would represent a dramatic fall from grace, especially given that Chelsea asked him to accept a pay cut in 2025 to join them, an offer he rejected to remain on his substantial United wages.

Getafe could be a launching pad

Nevertheless, with few better options currently available, Sancho may still view a move to Getafe as a useful launching pad.

Strong performances there might yet help him earn a bigger move and relaunch his career.

Featured image by Dan Mullan via Getty Images

