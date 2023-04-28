Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe submit third and final Man United bids



Qatar-based Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have submitted their third and final proposals for a full takeover of Manchester United.

The Glazer family subjected buyers keen on buying the club to a third round of bids after second offers failed to meet their expectations.

Suitors for the Red Devils were given until Friday 28 April at 10 pm to lodge their revised bids to Raine Group, the merchant bank acting on behalf of the Glazers in the sale.

The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan and The Telegraph’s James Ducker confirmed this evening that Sheikh Jassim has sent his offer to Raine.

Keegan details that the bid is slightly just over £5bn. Sheikh Jassim’s offer contains a commitment to undertake infrastructural investment in Old Trafford and United’s training ground complex.

His offer is also debt-free.

Ben Jacobs corroborates Keegan’s report and says, “Sheikh Jassim has now placed his final offer and it’s north of £5bn. It’s improved but not reckless.”

“Sheikh Jassim’s proposal also includes a plan to invest a further significant amount of additional capital and infrastructure investment into the club directly.”

“The Nine Two Foundation continue to believe that the bid, which is for 100% and debt free, is the best for the club, fans and community.”

Sheikh Jassim’s main competitor in the race to complete a majority takeover of the Red Devils, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has also submitted his bid.

Earlier on, Jacobs pointed out that there is no deadline for minority stakeholders and that Friday’s deadline only applies to bidders for full control such as Sir Jim and Sheikh Jassim.

“Understand there is not a deadline for the minority investor or financing groups involved in the Manchester United sale process. The 10 pm deadline only applies to Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe,” Jacobs said.

“Groups like Carlyle have been invited to bid again, but with no fixed deadline. This is the clearest indication yet that Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe are the primary contenders with a minority sale far less likely.”

From here, Raine Group are expected to analyze these bids before choosing a preferred buyer. The next few days and weeks will be decisive in shaping the club and its history going forward.

Ducker claims that Sheikh Jassim is growing impatient and hopes that the Glazers will bring this to a swift conclusion.

