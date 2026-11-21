Manchester United still owe other clubs hundreds of millions of pounds in transfer fees, while appointing head coach Mauricio Pochettino also required a multimillion-pound buyout.

How United’s transfer liabilities reached this point

United’s outstanding transfer-fee liabilities stood at £331.4 million on 30 June 2024. They rose to £413.9 million three months later and reached £447.1 million by the end of the following financial year.

The amount increased to £466.4 million on 30 September 2025 before falling to £422.1 million that December and £405.7 million in March 2026. It stood at £375 million on 30 June, prior to United acquiring or extending player and football-management registrations worth £191.7 million.

Those commitments followed another difficult financial year. United recorded a £43 million loss for 2025/26, their seventh successive annual deficit, despite revenue reaching £677.6 million.

Payment schedule and Pochettino buyout emerge

The first-quarter financial report puts the outstanding transfer bill at £416 million. Fees have been staggered across players’ contracts, leaving substantial instalments to be settled in future accounting periods (via The Independent).

The newspaper adds: “The Premier League club, who are themselves owed £75m by other clubs for players they sold, have also confirmed the cost of paying new head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s buyout clause was £7.58m.”

United committed at least £148 million to the summer arrivals of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba. That followed deals worth more than £200 million in 2025 for Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

The club are also continuing to pay for the 2024 acquisitions of Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui. The remaining liabilities therefore cover purchases made under former head coaches Michael Carrick, Ruben Amorim and Erik ten Hag.

The scale of the imminent payments is set out in the report: “According to the club’s first-quarter financial report, they will have to pay £235m in the next year and a further £114m in the next year, with the remainder over up to five years.”

Incoming instalments will provide only a partial offset, with just £27 million due to be received during the next year.

The report also states: “United’s long-term net debt stands at £577m, while as of 30 September, they owed a further £207m in a revolving credit facility.”

Borrowing adds to the financial burden

United increased their long-term debt by $125 million in June when loans connected to the Glazer family’s 2005 takeover were refinanced. The senior secured notes rose from $425 million to $550 million, with the repayment date extended from June 2027 to 2031.

The interest rate on that refinanced debt increased from 3.79 per cent to 5.36 per cent. United subsequently drew another £120 million from their revolving credit facility before repaying £30 million in September.

Final Thoughts

United owe other clubs £416 million in outstanding transfer fees.

Payments of £235 million and £114 million fall due across the next two years.

Pochettino’s buyout cost the club £7.58 million.

United are due to receive only £27 million in transfer instalments over the next year.

Featured image by Mike Hewitt via Getty Images