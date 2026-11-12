Man United ownership split deepens as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Glazers make contrasting calls on sale

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have reportedly made wildly different calls on a potential club sale.

Turmoil

Crisis has returned to United, reigniting questions over the club’s woeful ownership under the Glazers and Ratcliffe.

As the international break rolls on, United are sitting in 18th place in the Premier League, having accumulated just eight points from the 10 games they have played.

A decision has reportedly been made to fire Michael Carrick and replace him with Mauricio Pochettino. Carrick has been held responsible for United’s struggles, and Pochettino has been tasked with turning things around.

Appointing Pochettino would be United’s third managerial change in a year, underlining just how incompetently INEOS have run the club since assuming operational control in February 2024. A fractured dressing room, a furious fan base, dire financial figures and a struggling team: years of the Glazers’ neglect appear to have finally caught up with United.

Supporters are once again intensifying their calls for the Glazers and Ratcliffe to leave, with such sentiment growing louder over recent weeks.

Manchester United league finishes in the last 10 years Season League finish 2016–17 6th 2017–18 2nd 2018–19 6th 2019–20 3rd 2020–21 2nd 2021–22 6th 2022–23 3rd 2023–24 8th 2024–25 15th 2025–26 3rd Source: Wikipedia

According to TEAMtalk, the Glazers have no intention whatsoever of cutting ties with United before the new stadium has been constructed. However, Ratcliffe is open to leaving. TEAMtalk also note that United are drawing interest from the Middle East.

Ownership latest

The report claims, “Sources close to Manchester United have told TEAMtalk that the Glazer family are unlikely to sell their controlling stake before the club’s new stadium is completed.”

“Joel and Avram Glazer, who retain majority ownership, are understood to believe that a new ground will lift the club’s overall value into the £8–10 billion range, maximising the return on their long-term investment.”

It’s understood that the Glazers don’t view sporting success as significantly consequential to United’s commercial appeal.

The huge revenue potential of the new stadium, from increased matchday takings to hospitality and surrounding developments, is firmly in the American businessmen’s calculations.

The Glazers are therefore happy to bide their time and stay in place, hoping United’s value will increase exponentially. Ratcliffe shares a different view.

TEAMtalk state, “Despite Ratcliffe’s commitment to United, sources suggest he could be persuaded to sell his shares if presented with a sufficiently attractive offer, particularly if broader ownership talks gather pace.”

In terms of suitors, “United and England legend David Beckham is keen to pursue the shares as part of a US-based consortium.”

“At the same time, significant appetite continues to exist from the Middle East, with multiple parties understood to have maintained interest regarding potential bids.”

Qatar failed with a bid for United in 2023, but they could return to the table if the opportunity presents itself again.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images