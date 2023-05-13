Confirmed Man United XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Raphael Varane starts, Marcus Rashford out



Raphael Varane has been put straight back into the Manchester United lineup to face Wolves this afternoon.

Varane has not played for United since 13th April, when he limped off at half time as United crashed out of the Europa League to Sevilla.

It is unusual for Ten Hag to throw a player straight back into the starting XI after such a long layoff.

Victor Lindelof moves to left centre back to make way for him, with Luke Shaw returning to his normal left back position after a useful stint filling in at left centre back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets the nod over Diogo Dalot at right back.

In midfield, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are once again the two deeper players, with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them.

Marcus Rashford picked up an injury in training and does not make the matchday squad.

Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Antony will be the front three.

📋 Three changes for today's starting XI… ➡️ Varane, Martial, Sancho

⬅️ Malacia, Weghorst, Rashford#MUFC || #MUNWOL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2023

Dalot and Tyrell Malacia have both dropped to the subs bench, where they are joined by Jack Butland, Harry Maguire, Fred, Facu Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho and Wout Weghorst.

Ten Hag suggested at the pre-match press conference that Garnacho is raring to go and is likely to get some minutes in this game as he continues his own return from injury.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 3pm. Anything less than three points will place a huge dent in United’s top four aspirations.