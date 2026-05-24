Four things we learned as Man United crush Brighton 3-0



Did Manchester United just save their best for last? A commanding 3-0 victory at Brighton, against a side fighting for their European future, gave an exciting glimpse at what Michael Carrick’s side might be capable of next season. The Red Devils’ performance was sharp, purposeful, and full of the kind of quality that has United fans thinking optimistically about what next season might bring. Here’s what we learned.

1:The good times really are coming

It seems like a different lifetime since Ruben Amorim told 76,000 Manchester United fans that good times were coming. By the time Carrick’s United had completed an impressive 3-0 victory at Brighton, that prophecy felt less like wishful thinking and more like a statement of intent. Considering the stakes — this was a match the home side needed to win — this might have been United’s most complete performance of the season.

2:Bruno Fernandes is officially a Premier League great

After weeks of speculation, Bruno Fernandes finally became the Premier League’s all-time assist king. His corner was headed home by Patrick Dorgu, though not before a brief inquisition over whether the goal belonged to the Dane or Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. Common sense prevailed, nudging United’s captain onto 21 assists; one clear of Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne. He then added the gloss on a convincing win with a composed finish across Verbruggen from a Dorgu pass.

Bruno didn’t need the record to confirm what most had already concluded. He is undoubtedly one of the finest players of his generation in this country. The modern Bryan Robson, no less: brave, brilliant, totally indispensable, and unfortunate to have spent his peak years at a club in flux. The record will not silence the dissenting voices permanently, but it should buy some overdue respect until the major trophies start arriving.

3: Carrick is instilling the right mentality

A couple of weeks ago, Carrick took umbrage at a reporter’s suggestion that the squad might ease off with Champions League football already secured. By comprehensively outclassing a side with European ambitions of their own, he made his point without needing to say another word.

United buzzed around Brighton from the first whistle; winning the ball, launching dangerous counters, and dominating long stretches of possession. The second goal was a minor masterpiece: a neat interchange between Amad and Mason Mount ended with Bryan Mbeumo tapping home from the Ivorian’s cutback. Equally impressive was the composure shown after the break, as United closed ranks and denied Fabian Hurzeler’s side any route back into the contest. If this is a sign of things to come, there are exciting times ahead.

4: Dorgu is dynamite

While the debate about his best position continues, Patrick Dorgu got on with the job of making a difference. The Danish wide man has become a real threat since being pushed further up the pitch, and opened the scoring with a powerful header midway through the first half. He then turned provider in the 48th minute, recovering from a heavy touch in the box to roll the ball into the path of Bruno, who finished smartly.

So what exactly is he? A gritty wide man? An attacking full-back? At 21, the answer may still be forming. Right now he looks like a natural attacker with the physicality and engine to contribute at both ends. Wherever you land, it’s hard to argue that he has taken enormous strides since Amorim’s departure. He is not the only one, but you get the sense he still has several gears left to find.

United are heading in the right direction

Three goals, a Premier League record, and another statement of intent from a club that is quickly beginning to like itself again. Carrick’s United might not be the finished article. But on this evidence, they’re getting close. Are the good times coming back? Who knows. At least the direction of travel looks right.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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