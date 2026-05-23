Shea Lacey set to feature vs Brighton alongwith two other wonderkids



Manchester United sealed a third-place Premier League finish courtesy of their thrilling 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last week.

Their final game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday is just a formality, with Casemiro not expected to take part, along with Benjamin Sesko.

While newly-announced permanent head coach Michael Carrick would love to sign off the current campaign with a win, he is likely to turn to the club’s famed academy for the contest at the Amex Stadium.

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, two wonderkids – Jim Thwaites and Godwill Kukonki – are expected to make their first-team debut against the Seagulls.

More academy representation vs Brighton

Quite a few promising starlets have been knocking on the door, hoping for more minutes, none more so than Shea Lacey.

The 19-year-old has proved to be a revelation for United’s Under-21 side, netting 12 times in all competitions while also registering five assists.

He impressed one and all with his Premier League cameos under Ruben Amorim and Darren Fletcher, but he is yet to feature under Carrick.

That could change on Sunday, with The Sun claiming the former United midfielder will finally turn to the dazzling winger for the game against Fabian Hürzeler’s side.

Fans will be delighted to see Shea Lacey back in first-team action

Along with Shea Lacey, both Fletcher twins, Jack and Tyler, are also expected to play some part on Sunday.

“Carrick has suggested he will give an opportunity to some of the younger players for United’s final Premier League game of the season at Brighton on Sunday.

“It seems as though the likes of Shea Lacey and Fletcher twins Tyler and Jack will have some involvement on the South Coast.”

Tyler was crowned the U21 Player of the Year, and both the brothers have already made their United debuts earlier this season.

Shea Lacey needs to impress to change United’s mind

Whether the trio will feature from the start remains to be seen. Fans will be delighted to see Shea Lacey strutting his stuff for the first team again after his last outing turned sour right at the death.

There have been murmurs of United being willing to send the winger out on loan in the summer. He must grab his chance with both hands against Brighton to change that narrative.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

