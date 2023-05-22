Manchester United among clubs tracking Youri Tielemans



Manchester United are monitoring Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield ahead of next season.

The Red Devils struggled in Christian Eriksen’s absence after his injury back in January and could use another playmaker.

United will be looking to compete on multiple fronts again next season and such a player would allow Erik ten Hag to to rotate and mitigate the effects of fatigue.

As a fine passer of the ball with a good technical standard, Tielemans could fit the bill, and Rudy Galetti reports that Man United are among a number of clubs interested in the Belgian.

“We can see that Arsenal are always interested in Tielemans,” the journalist told GiveMeSport.

“Even if at the moment we can no longer consider them treating the race for the Leicester player as a priority.

“Manchester United, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are following with attention the midfielder and they can probably guarantee more game time, especially the German club with the sale of Bellingham in June.”

With fierce competition for his signature, Tielemans will have plenty of offers to choose from, but whether or not Man United will be willing to offer the Belgium international terms beyond those of the other interested parties is uncertain.

The only role Tielemans could really fulfil in Ten Hag’s set up is one of covering for Eriksen – hardly an appealing position for a 26-year-old with international aspirations.

His performances for relegation-threatened Leicester this season could also be seen as something of a red flag.

Youri Tielemans has never been the most positionally aware or energetic of midfielders, but his lapses in concentration and lack of determination have been a factor in the Fox’s shocking demise over the course of this campaign.

