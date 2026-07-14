United could now hit the pause button, fans will be left disappointed



Manchester United have already announced all three of their summer signings.

Head coach Michael Carrick will be delighted with his two new midfield recruits: Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, while Karl Darlow will act as Senne Lammens’ backup.

However, the Red Devils still need one more midfielder, not to mention a left winger, a backup striker and a full-back.

With just over a month left before the start of the new season, INEOS need to get a move on if they are to back Carrick to the hilt.

United could pause further incomings

However, The Sun have some bad news on that front. They claim that the 20-time English league champions could now hit the pause button until and unless they get some player sales going.

“Senior club sources have said United could hit “pause” on incomings after the £35million signing of Tielemans is concluded and reassess their movements.

“Facilitating a transfer for Marcus Rashford will become a pressing matter for United after the World Cup concludes this weekend. United have not technically overseen a sale yet this summer.”

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, a deal for Crysencio Summerville depends on Marcus Rashford’s sale. This delay has handed AS Roma a massive lifeline in the transfer race.

Player sales needed

Moving the Mancunian on has proved difficult, with Barcelona refraining from triggering his buy option, while Bayern Munich have stayed away due to the Englishman’s wage demands.

Carrick has offered the 28-year-old the chance to return to the fold, but both INEOS and the attacker would prefer a permanent exit.

Until that happens, even a move for Lewis Hall, earmarked as Luke Shaw’s long-term successor, is unlikely to materialise.

Manuel Ugarte’s injury has meant he is likely to stay put, which has forced United to consider surprise sales, with Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui reportedly in the firing line.

Feature image Steve Bardens via Getty Images

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