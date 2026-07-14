Crysencio Summerville: Dutchman’s agents set to meet AS Roma today



Manchester United have officially announced all three of their summer captures so far.

Andrey Santos was the first to be announced, while it turned out to be a terrific Tuesday for fans as the club unveiled both Karl Darlow and Youri Tielemans to the world.

Head coach Michael Carrick will be pleased, especially as he now has two new midfielders, while the goalkeeping conundrum has also been solved.

However, a lot of work remains, particularly out wide, where the Red Devils lack a specialist left winger.

United want to sign Crysencio Summerville to fix their left wing

Last season, Carrick had to make do with Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu. While the duo thrived under him, United could benefit from an out-and-out explosive winger.

Crysencio Summerville has been tipped to be that player, but a move for the Dutchman will only be possible once the future of Marcus Rashford is decided.

And this dilly-dallying has handed a potential chance to rivals, with AS Roma ramping up their pursuit of the World Cup star.

The reliable Gianluca Di Marzio has now claimed that the West Ham star’s agents are currently in Rome to discuss the future of the attacker.

AS Roma close to a late hijack

“Then there’s the Summerville issue, which I discussed last night on Calciomercato L’Originale. There’s one more detail: Summerville’s agents are already in Rome.

“Why? Because they’re the same agents as Danilo Doekhi, the central defender recently signed by Lazio, who was also close to joining Roma in the past.

“The Dutch agents of the two players are in Rome to finalise Doekhi’s contracts with Lazio and will most likely meet with Roma today regarding Summerville.”

Whether the Italian giants can afford the wage demands of Crysencio Summerville remains to be seen, but this is a warning sign for United.

They had better hurry up, or risk losing out on yet another Hammers star, after their failed pursuit of Mateus Fernandes. Fans will not be too pleased if that happens.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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