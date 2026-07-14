Ederson: Atalanta chief opens up on next steps after Man United transfer decision



Ederson to Manchester United may not be happening after all.

Fitness concerns reportedly arose during the Brazilian midfielder’s medical for his £35 million Old Trafford switch.

The Atalanta midfielder suffered a meniscus injury last season that may not have been managed ideally, and clubs always tread carefully with knee problems of this nature.

Yes, a meniscus tear is not usually career-ending, but it can cause ongoing performance problems, reduced knee stability and long-term concerns.

This explains why INEOS decided to pull the plug on the deal, sending Ederson back to Bergamo.

Once bitten, twice shy, the Red Devils had to be extra cautious this time, mindful of when they signed Rasmus Hojlund from the same Serie A outfit and then initially failed to play him due to a back issue.

Atalanta react

Now, with Ederson back in Bergamo, there have been suggestions that a new deal is on the table, with La Dea keen not to lose the 27-year-old on a free transfer next year.

Their plans to tie the Samba star down on a long-term deal have now been confirmed by Atalanta director Cristiano Giuntoli, who gave his honest reaction to this transfer saga:

“We were stunned [by Man United calling the Ederson deal off].”

“Now we are working on a new contract for him.”

🚨🇧🇷 Atalanta director Cristiano Giuntoli: “We were stunned [by Man United calling Ederson deall off]”. “Now we are working on a new contract for him”. pic.twitter.com/mrTforgvsl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2026

Ederson in a dilemma

Whether Ederson agrees to the offer on the table remains to be seen.

However, if he wants a move away, he may be wise not to sign, as that could block a potential switch elsewhere.

AC Milan and Newcastle United want him, and not just those two: it has also been suggested United may return for him, though if a deal is to be struck for him to move to M16, club-to-club transfer terms will need to be re-negotiated.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

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