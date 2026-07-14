Cristian Romero: Man United target to leave Tottenham

Manchester United have added two midfielders in the space of a few days to strengthen the position which many perceived to be the side’s biggest concern ahead of next season.

Both Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos are known for their line-breaking passes and will certainly help improve United’s play going forward.

However, the Red Devils also need to improve defensively, and one of their targets is reportedly nearing a blockbuster exit.

Manchester United target set to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Ahead of the World Cup, The Peoples Person relayed a report from reputed Argentine journalist Gastón Edul claiming Manchester United want to sign Cristian Romero and are willing to make an offer for the Tottenham Hotspur captain.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Romero will leave Tottenham this summer.

The Italian journalist added that Inter Milan have held talks with the North London outfit over recent days.

The Serie A giants are thought to be keen on signing Romero, but the potential cost of the deal is expected to be “very high”.

Romano did not mention United as one of his suitors, but given previous reports from Argentina, this development may alert the Red Devils.

A resilient but divisive figure

Romero, a World Cup winner in 2022, is enjoying another strong spell at the grandest stage with his country.

This time, he is playing alongside United fan favourite Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the Argentinian defence.

The 28-year-old is an aggressive dueller, who is comfortable defending large spaces. In possession, Romero is surprisingly composed and efficient with his passing.

However, there have been question marks over his commitment, which might be the reason behind Spurs’ decision to open the exit door for one of their most talented players. Romero seemed to have downed tools during their relegation battle last term.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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