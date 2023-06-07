Sergej Milinkovic-Savic appears to wave goodbye to Lazio fans amid Man United interest



Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic appears to be finally ready to leave Lazio after several years of unfulfilled transfer rumours.

The Peoples Person has previously reported that the club maintains a long-standing interest in the midfielder. And with Erik ten Hag eager to bolster his options in midfield with a couple of new additions this upcoming transfer window, the stars could finally be aligning for the Serbian to finally make to the move to the Premier League.

Fred and Scott McTominay are generating interest from other clubs and could both leave in the next couple of weeks.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount looks likely to be joining the club with the manager not ruling out the possibility of signing another midfielder.

For the entirety of the season, many European clubs have been monitoring the situation with Milinkovic-Savic.

Originally Lazio were demanding €100 million for the midfielder, which is why United were never able to get a deal over the line. However, the club now accepts that he is extremely likely to leave and with a year left on his contract, Lazio have had to slash the asking price.

Italian outlet la Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the asking price is €35-40m (around £30-£35m).

With another reported target, West Ham’s Declan Rice, looking to cost over £100 million, Erik ten Hag could see the Serbian international as a world-class, proven alternative to the England man.

The Sun reports that Milinkovic-Savic appeared to wave goodbye to the Roman fans last weekend.

He has played for Lazio for eight years and has clearly built an emotional connection with the side. They have just qualified for the Champions League after an impressive Serie A campaign.

The midfielder was substituted during the last minute of the last game of the Serie A season, a gesture from the head coach that usually happens to allow the player to have a good send off.

Arsenal and Liverpool are the other clubs looking into the midfielder as Lazio prepare an exit that will avoid them losing him on a free transfer in a year’s time.

