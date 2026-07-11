Lisandro Martinez: United star’s bold take on World Cup refereeing

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has played a key role in Argentina’s run to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Butcher was a first-team regular for the Red Devils in the second half of last campaign after recovering from an ACL injury.

Martinez finished the campaign with 19 appearances across all competitions, 14 of which were starts.

Lisandro Martinez Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 18 13 - - - - 1 1,231' FA Cup 1 1 - - - - - 79' EFL Cup - - - - - - - - Total 19 14 - - - - 1 1,310'

Martinez has been heavily involved with La Albiceleste at the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far. He has started four of Argentina’s five games so far, and was rested for the final group stage game against Jordan.

The 28 year old has been a rock at the back for Lionel Scaloni’s team, and even registered a goal and an assist in a masterclass against Cabo Verde in the Round of 32. Martinez was also in the thick of things in the 3-2 comeback win over Egypt in the Round of 16, which had a few controversial moments.

The Pharaohs had a goal ruled out by VAR in the second half due to a foul on the United defender in the build-up. The referee’s decisions have been criticised by Egyptian players and the coach, and have been dissected in detail on social media as well. Martinez has now provided his opinion on the matter.

Martinez rubbishes talk of refereeing bias

Speaking to the press during Argentina’s training ahead of their quarter-final against Switzerland, Martinez dismissed talk of a refereeing bias in the hard-fought win over Egypt. When asked if he had anything to say about the refereeing at the FIFA World Cup, the Argentine responded: “No, absolutely nothing.”

“I think they are doing an excellent job. That’s something for you, the media, who sometimes generate the controversies. We concern ourselves with giving our best on the pitch and nothing more.”

Acclaimed referee Pierluigi Collina, who currently serves as FIFA’s Referees’ chief, has also defended the match officials from the game, insisting that all decisions were fair.

United ace will be key against Switzerland

Martinez went on to share his views on Argentina’s quarter-final opponents Switzerland, who defeated Colombia in the Round of 16. The United defender remained respectful of his upcoming opponents, adding: “If Switzerland are at this stage, it’s because they have a lot of merit.”

“We watched their match against Colombia and they always try to play. They are very strong physically and also from set-pieces. I think it will be a great spectacle because both teams try to play.”

La Albiceleste have conceded two goals in each of their last two games, so they will have to step up their efforts against Switzerland if they wish to progress to the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

Final Thoughts

Martinez is proving his worth to Argentina in the summer’s showpiece, combining defensive solidity with a passing completion rate of above 90% in all four appearances. With United preparing to regain their lost glory next season, it is clear that the Butcher will have a big part to play under Michael Carrick.

‼️ Lisandro Martínez: "That’s something for you, the media. You’re the ones who create these debates, evaluations, and all the controversy.” “As for us, the only thing that matters is what happens on the pitch. We’re focused solely on giving our best, nothing more.” pic.twitter.com/Am6TF16QDD — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 11, 2026

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty Images

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