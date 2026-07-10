Ederson alternative? United in contact with Wolves for Joao Gomes

Manchester United’s efforts to overhaul their midfield have taken a fresh twist.

United reached a total agreement with Atalanta over the transfer of Ederson last month. The Red Devils also agreed personal terms with the Brazilian midfielder.

However, earlier today, Fabrizio Romano claimed that United had pulled the plug on the deal after being left unsatisfied with the player’s medical test results. Atalanta have already been informed of the Premier League giants’ plans.

Manchester United make move for Joao Gomes

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes was close to joining Atletico Madrid, but that move has reportedly also fallen through despite an agreement being reached between the two clubs.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Gomes is set to remain in England, but in a different shirt.

It is claimed that Manchester United and Liverpool have made contact to explore the possibility of signing Gomes.

United desiste de Éderson e sinaliza interesse em João Gomes; Liverpool também faz contato. Ex-Flamengo tinha tudo acertado para defender o Atlético de Madrid, mas movimento do empresário português Jorge Mendes fez negócio melar. ➡️Confira: https://t.co/QMMIgIgL6Z#ge2026… — ge (@geglobo) July 10, 2026

The two Premier League giants have enquired about the terms of a deal for Gomes, who seemed destined to move to La Liga in a deal worth €45 million.

Globo Esporte also suggest that United have backed out of the deal for Gomes’ compatriot, Ederson, after the Atalanta midfield dynamo underwent a medical. Now, the Wolves man has emerged as his alternative.

It is believed that the 25-year-old had been on United’s radar since January, but the departure of Ruben Amorim scuppered a potential move to Old Trafford.

Gomes emerged as one of the Premier League’s most reliable defensive midfielders last term despite Wolves’ relegation to England’s second tier. The former Flamengo sensation offers a brilliant blend of intensity and control in possession.

In Brazil, he was given the nickname ‘The Pitbull’ for his ability to aggressively win the ball.

Why Joao Gomes’ move to Atletico Madrid collapsed

Globo Esporte add that United resumed talks for Gomes at the end of last season, but his move to Atletico Madrid had already reached an advanced stage at the time.

Atletico were also in negotiations to sign Bernardo Silva following his departure from Manchester City. Super agent Jorge Mendes was handling both deals.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Silva decided to join Real Madrid instead, angering Atletico’s board in the process. They have allegedly now responded by deciding against signing Gomes.

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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