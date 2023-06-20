Alex Telles set for Manchester United return before being sold as Sevilla sign Brazilian’s replacement



Manchester United left-back Alex Telles will return to Old Trafford from Sevilla as the Red Devils aim to sell the Brazilian.

Telles spent last season on loan with Sevilla and helped the club to a 12th-placed finish.

The 30-year-old managed to amass 27 La Liga appearances for Sevilla.

In all competitions, he played 38 games. Telles won the Europa League. He was part of the team that eliminated United in the quarter-final.

It seems that Telles did not do enough to convince the bosses at Sevilla to secure his services permanently.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Los Nervionenses have already signed a replacement for Telles.

“Sevilla have signed Adriá Pedrosa as new left back, deal completed — as new director Victor Orta has just confirmed.”

“He will replace Alex Telles, who returns to Manchester United and will be available on the market for new exit.”

Telles is unlikely to be short of suitors.

Last month, talkSPORT relayed that Saudi Arabia giants Al Nassr are keen to sign the United star and reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Galatasaray are also admirers of Telles, although the defender prefers a switch to Saudi Arabia.

Selling Telles is the right move for United, who desperately need to sell players to bolster Erik ten Hag’s transfer budget.

As it stands, Ten Hag is working with an upper limit of £120m. Player sales will significantly boost this number.

It has not worked out for Telles since signing for United in 2020 from Porto in a £13.6m deal. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia battling it out for the left-back position and Alvaro Fernandez set to be given a chance to impress during pre-season, there is simply no place for Telles at the Theatre of Dreams.

A parting of ways would be the most beneficial outcome for all parties.

