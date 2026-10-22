Bruno Fernandes: Galatasaray make key decision on January move for Man United captain

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes’ future appears to have taken another turn ahead of the January transfer window. The Portuguese maestro has entered the final year of his contract and is yet to sign a new deal.

Previous reports suggest that the player is already engaged in talks regarding a new deal, with the Red Devils also expected to trigger a one-year option in his contract. Fernandes was exceptional last season, setting a new record by registering 21 assists in the Premier League and winning several individual awards, including the Premier League Player of the Season.

However, the 32-year-old has not been in his element this campaign, managing just four goals and one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 7 7 3 1 2 - - 630' UEFA Champions League 3 3 1 - - - - 237' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - - 17' Total 11 10 4 1 2 - - 884'

His prolonged dip in form has hurt the English giants, who are now 13th in the Premier League table after seven games. The situation has seen Fernandes linked with an exit from Old Trafford in 2027, with Galatasaray named as a potential destination.

Fernandes stirred up the hornet’s nest in mid-week

Fernandes was heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford in the summer of 2025, but was reportedly convinced to stay by former head coach Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese’s spectacular form last season did turn a few heads this year as well, but he stayed put at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, recent reports suggested that Galatasaray are confident of securing his signature and are already working to get a deal across the line in January. Meanwhile, Fernandes sent the rumour mill into overdrive on Wednesday after an explosive interview following the 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League.

After the game, Fernandes appeared to question Carrick’s tactics as the Red Devils were outclassed by the Italian side. The English manager has since addressed those comments, but it has done little to end speculation regarding the Portuguese’s future.

Fernandes’ exit from Old Trafford could be a possibility in 2027, but it now appears that Galatasaray have made a firm decision regarding the matter.

Galatasaray end Fernandes pursuit

According to TEAMtalk, Galatasaray have shelved their plans to sign Fernandes in January. The report states: “Bruno Fernandes’ options away from Manchester United look to be shrinking, with Turkish giants Galatasaray seemingly backing away from a potential deal for the Red Devils captain, TEAMtalk understands.”

The report, however, suggests that finding a suitable club for the Portuguese will not be straightforward owing to his exorbitant wages. It continues: “Sources close to the Turkish giants exclusively told TEAMtalk that Galatasaray have not renewed their interest at this stage, leaving no indication of an imminent move for the 97-cap Portugal international.”

“That development is significant given the limited number of European clubs likely to be in a position to meet Fernandes’ financial expectations while also satisfying his ambitions at this stage of his career.”

The report also confirms that Saudi clubs remain firmly in the picture, concluding: “Saudi Arabia could offer a more realistic escape route, however. TEAMtalk understands that interest from the region remains, with Al-Hilal having previously made Fernandes a substantial offer in 2025.”

“The midfielder ultimately turned down that proposal, choosing not to make the move at the time. However, Saudi clubs remain a potential avenue should his situation at United change.”

Final Thoughts

Despite Fernandes’ poor form, United cannot afford to lose him, as he is arguably the only world-class player in the squad. Instead, Carrick must work to ensure his skipper has the right setup around him to regain his mojo earlier.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Galatasaray are long-term admirers of Fernandes.

⚠️ United are unlikely to sanction their captain’s departure in mid-season.

TPP view

We believe it is too early to speculate whether Fernandes will leave United in January.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images