What happened between Matheus Cunha and Michael Carrick following Como debacle will send alarm bells ringing

We are only 11 games into the new season and Manchester United are already in the midst of a full-blown crisis.

The Red Devils have won only twice so far, while conceding two or more goals on six occasions already. Things came to a head on Wednesday after Champions League newcomers Como thrashed them 4-1.

Michael Carrick’s methods have come under fire, with the head coach guilty of making numerous tactical errors, while the lack of intensity under him is equally alarming.

So much so that club captain Bruno Fernandes even called him out after the debacle at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Cunha and Carrick altercation

Now, according to the reliable Sully, the Portugal international is not the only one to have had a falling out with the former United midfielder.

Matheus Cunha, who started in Italy, was substituted at half-time. The Brazilian was involved in an angry exchange of words with Carrick, who was unhappy with the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers ace‘s first-half contribution.

Matheus Cunha 25/26 season Stat Premier League League Cup FA Cup All competitions Competition Premier League League Cup FA Cup All competitions Apps 33 1 1 35 Minutes 2503 90 90 2683 Starts 29 1 1 31 Goals 10 0 0 10 Assists 2 0 0 2 Goals + assists 12 0 0 12 Sub appearances 4 0 0 4 Minutes per goal 250 – – 268 Yellow cards 4 0 0 4 Red cards 0 0 0 0

Things became even more tense when the 45-year-old decided to send on Amad at the beginning of the second half, and the toxic atmosphere continued well past the full-time whistle.

“Carrick and Matheus Cunha had a heated argument at half-time during Como’s game yesterday. Sources have explained that Carrick wasn’t happy with Cunha’s performance, and the two exchanged heated words in the dressing room.

Toxicity on the rise at United

“Cunha was said to be furious about being substituted and made his frustration known. The atmosphere was very tense at full time, too.”

The Brazil international was a revelation last season under Carrick while playing off the left.

But Marcus Rashford’s reintegration has meant the 27-year-old has had to play as the false nine at times, a position in which he has struggled. That could explain why the pair have not seen eye to eye this term.

INEOS need to make several major decisions soon to avoid turning the current campaign into a farce. The coach, the senior players and even the top club officials—nobody should be spared. But will they? Only time will tell.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images