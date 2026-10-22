“Club and the players must understand this”: Bruno Fernandes hits Man United with harsh truth after Como horror show

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes delivered a brutal reality check to the club following Wednesday’s shocking defeat to Como.

War of words

Fernandes and Michael Carrick clashed after the final whistle of United’s 4-1 defeat to Como in Italy.

United sank to a new all-time low as Como humiliated them, extending the club’s winless run to seven games across all competitions.

The Red Devils have won just two games all season. Carrick is under massive pressure, and there is already talk that United are considering replacements. The legendary midfielder will take charge of Sunday’s meeting with Bournemouth at Old Trafford, but it feels like it’s just a matter of time until he is dismissed.

During an interview with TNT Sports, Carrick cast doubt on his players’ commitment, levelling the accusation that they did not run enough or defend with the required intensity. Fernandes, on the other hand, aimed a dig at Carrick’s tactical decisions, seemingly blaming them for the team’s chastening loss.

During his post-match press conference, Carrick was asked about the issue and expressed disagreement with Fernandes, reiterating that the players had not applied themselves as required. Speaking to Sky Italy, Fernandes said United are living in the past and are no longer the serial winners everyone expects.

Sobering admission

The Portugal international said, “It’s a very difficult moment for us, we’re not getting the points and results we want. The most important thing is that we’re not performing as we expect. Unfortunately, it’s one of those moments where it seems like we can’t get out of it.”

“We have to do something to change this situation and start winning because it’s important.” Asked about his substitution, Fernandes remarked, “Nobody likes to leave the pitch, especially with a result like that.”

“It was a very difficult match for us, it was almost impossible to play with the ball, we weren’t close enough to maintain possession and play in their half.”

“Como were very brave in their man-to-man pressing, we never did that and we gave them too many opportunities to play between our lines, thus managing to create chances to score.”

The club captain added, “Everyone at the club must understand that it’s no longer the same.”

“We’re no longer in the past and we must look to the future. We must create something different in the present. At this club, we focus too much on what was achieved in the past, but we are no longer the same. The club and the players must understand this.”

“Unfortunately for us, especially the players, those who come think about winning trophies, matches, and reaching the highest level, but unfortunately it’s been very difficult at this club in recent years. That’s the situation.”

Fernandes’ remarks come off the back of Lisandro Martinez‘s outburst in which he called out the board for failing to adequately strengthen the squad in the summer.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images