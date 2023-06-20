Rasmus Hojlund continues to make case for Man United transfer in impressive Denmark display



Atalanta striker and Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund got on the scoresheet as Denmark drew 1-1 against Slovenia.

Hojlund scored just before half-time to cancel out an opener from Slovenia’s Andraz Sporar.

The Danish goalscorer got on the end of a superb cross to guide the ball into the back of the net.

Hojlund was sensational during the 71 minutes he was on the pitch.

The 20-year-old embarked on five dribbles and successfully completed all five.

He registered 32 touches of the ball and had a pass accuracy of 69% to his name.

Hojlund won an amazing five of the seven ground duels he found himself in. He lost the one aerial challenges he contested.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

This year, Hojlund has scored six goals for Denmark in four games – an impressive return for a player still in the early stages of his promising career.

Against Slovenia, Hojlund showed why Erik ten Hag is keen to sign him and add him to the ranks at Old Trafford.

As United’s pursuits for the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen prove too difficult to get over the line, Ten Hag has turned his attention to Hojlund.

The player himself opened up about the rumours linking him to a United switch and conceded that he would love this scenario to play out.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Atalanta have slapped a €100m price tag on Hojlund. The Red Devils have no intention of paying such a sum for a player who only scored nine goals in 32 appearances in the Serie A last term.

It was relayed that Bayern Munich also have Hojlund on their list.

A player with bags of potential to become one of the best strikers in Europe if well-nurtured, United are right to be closely tracking Hojlund.

Going by his exploits against Slovenia where he played with Denmark’s senior stars including Christian Eriksen and held his own, he would be a shrewd acquisition for the right price. Eriksen himself admitted that he “can see” Hojlund sporting the United colours next season.

No doubt members of United’s backroom staff would have taken notice of his display against Slovenia.

