Confirmed: Andre Onana set to wear number 24 for Manchester United



Manchester United have confirmed that new signing Andre Onana is set to wear the number 24.

The club officially announced Onana’s arrival in a statement after weeks of negotiations with Inter Milan.

David de Gea’s unceremonious departure saw United speed up their pursuit of the Cameroonian, who did not hesitate at the chance to play in the famous red colours.

Many fans would have expected Onana to take De Gea’s number one jersey, but he has opted to stick with 24.

This is the same shirt number he donned during his time at the San Siro.

As in this case, Onana chose the number 24 when he completed a switch from Ajax to Inter a year ago as a free agent.

His teammate Samir Handanovic retained the number one despite being reduced to a secondary role for most parts of last season under Simone Inzaghi.

Handanovic also recently left Inter and the Serie A giants are working to replace the Slovenian.

While working with Erik ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena in the Netherlands, Onana also sported the number 24. It’s clear the number has some sort of sentimental meaning for him going by him repeatedly opting for its continuity.

The 27-year-old is now in a race against time to be available for United’s pre-season friendly clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

He travelled to the United States earlier today after passing his medicals and signing his contract.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reports that the shot-stopper is firmly in contention to play a part against the Gunners but this is yet to be conclusively decided.

Andre Onana confirmed as a Manchester United player. Signs contract to 2028 with optional extra. Is on flight to New York + will join #MUFC squad tonight. Potentially plays v Arsenal but to be determined. pic.twitter.com/qxpRqYcpia — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) July 20, 2023

For Ten Hag, the main positive is that he has finally got his main man. Attention is now on other potential recruits such as Rasmus Hojlund.

