Anthony Elanga rejects move to Everton, has chosen his preferred destination



Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has rejected a move to Everton, according to a new report.

The academy star looked set to make the grade at Old Trafford when be broke into the team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick in the 2021/22 season.

At times under Rangnick, Elanga was selected ahead of Marcus Rashford.

However, things turned a little sour for the Swede under Erik ten Hag last season, who used him less and less as the season wore on.

Having described the situation as “frustrating”, and with the club keen to sell players to raise funds, it was widely expected that Elanga would be one of the first players out of the door this summer.

Everton were one of the first clubs to throw their hat into the ring, along with Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Nottingham Forest and Galatasaray.

But according to The Daily Mail, the young winger has rejected the chance to sign for the Toffees.

“Although keen to explore a move away from Old Trafford, he won’t be joining Sean Dyche’s side,” The Mail reports.

“Everton held direct talks with Elanga but the player has ruled out a move amid concerns over his suitability to Dyche’s tactics.”

This does not mean that the 21 year old will not be leaving this summer, however. The outlet also claims he has chosen his next club.

Of course, United cannot make Elanga join a club he does not want to, but if it is true that he has his heart set on one particular outfit, this weakens United’s hand considerably in negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Swede has flown out with the rest of the squad for United’s tour of the USA, which starts with a match against Arsenal in New Jersey tomorrow.