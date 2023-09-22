Players being unhappy with Erik ten Hag seems like a inside-hit job on the manager



Their defeat against Bayern Munich on Wednesday meant Manchester United have now lost three on the bounce in all competitions and four out of their first six games of the season.

No one can deny that injuries have played a key role in United’s slow start while the manager’s handling of the Jadon Sancho situation has also come under the spotlight, especially after the club’s decision regarding Antony.

This is their worst start in the Premier League era and this has allowed the British media to go after manager Erik ten Hag with all they have got.

Media going after ETH as soon as results take a dip

The latest to join the list is The Manchester Evening News where Samuel Luckhurst writes that certain players are “starting to grow weary” following the manager’s constant criticism.

Ten Hag is not one to mince his words and he again mentioned how easy it was for Bayern to cut through and score their opening two goals.

It was not harsh at all as fans will agree that United have not defended well from the front and have deserved to lose most of their games despite promising passages of play.

The report further states that dressing room sources have revealed that players do not like the fact that Ten Hag has his favourites in the squad, who he hardly ever blames.

United’s wing play, especially on the right, has been compromised due to Antony’s absence as he was the only left-footed senior winger while the others are right-footed.

So anyone playing in that position has a difficult job carrying out the tactical instructions, which would have been easier for the Brazilian.

“Dressing room sources have told the Manchester Evening News that some players believe Ten Hag has favourites in the squad who he is unprepared to single out for criticism, while they feel others are routinely rounded on by the United manager.

“Certain United players also feel they have been put in an invidious position to carry out Ten Hag’s tactical instructions as there is a feeling in the squad that his approach has been compromised by the indefinite absence of Antony.”

Fans becoming wiser about these baseless reports

This same thought was echoed by Sancho’s camp after Ten Hag had called him out for his below-par training displays and this indicates who the “dressing room sources” could be.

It often seems that Luckhurst has a track record of going after the manager as soon as the results dip, with Ten Hag’s opening two defeats in his debut season eliciting the same hatchet job from the reporter.

A cursory glance at social media shows that fans are slowly becoming wise and are starting to shun these inside hit-jobs, especially when the know the rot begins from the Glazers, under whom overpaid players get to run the dressing room.

Instead of criticising the leeches at the top, the manager seems to be easy target as seen with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before him. It is time, now more than ever, to back the manager unequivocally.

