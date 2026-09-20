Man United’s head of recruitment had vastly different transfer plans for the summer



The blame game at Manchester United has already started, and we are only six games into the new season.

The Red Devils’ form has been poor, to say the least, with defeats against newly promoted Hull City, the ten men of Manchester City already spoiling the mood before the capitulation and eventual exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

On-field statistics have shown that Michael Carrick has not got things right so far, which is a far cry from the performances put in by the team under him last season.

This has naturally meant that the head coach is under immense pressure heading into the Fulham game with rumours rife of a potential change in the dugout should the team fail to come away with all three points from the encounter at Craven Cottage.

INEOS should shoulder most of the blame

While most of the media pressure is being piled on Carrick’s shoulders, it is INEOS who are responsible for this mess.

With the club back in the Champions League this season, the co-owners should have aimed to strengthen all across the pitch instead of focusing on one position at a time.

🚨🗣️ @SullyTalkz: "Christopher Vivell shouldn't get away with INEOS' failings either. For some reason, the media perception of him being the 'good guy' is plastered everywhere. Vivell has been directly involved in most of the decision-making which United fans were against, for… pic.twitter.com/v8A81N5Ukd — UtdXclusive (@UtdXclusive) September 19, 2026

While a midfield revamp did happen, none of the new recruits were the club’s top targets. The club’s failed talks for Mateus Fernandes, in particular, paint a poor picture of Matt Hargreaves, the director of football negotiations.

While Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada have rightly been criticised, the fans have been far more sympathetic towards head of recruitment Christopher Vivell due to his image as an elite talent scout.

Christopher Vivell receiving brickbats

But as the reliable Sully explained, the former RB Leipzig man wanted the club to sign Ederson and Tyler Adams this summer.

“Christopher Vivell shouldn’t get away with INEOS’ failings either. For some reason, the media perception of him being the ‘good guy’ is plastered everywhere.

“Vivell has been directly involved in most of the decision-making which United fans were against, for example, the signing of Ederson before it broke down. Wilcox, Vivell, and Michael Sansoni (United’s director of data) were all big fans of Ederson with the club having him on their shortlist for years.

“Vivell gets overshadowed a lot due to agendas when in reality he should be put in the same bracket as both Hargreaves and Wilcox. Tyler Adams was another player who Vivell and his team really liked, which was never reported.”

Time for United to answer on the pitch

Both would have been underwhelming signings, with the Brazilian’s deal eventually collapsing due to a medical issue.

The noise around Old Trafford will only get more toxic if results do not pick up. The team must start delivering, beginning this Sunday.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images