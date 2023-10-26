Anthony Martial unlikely to be sold in January



Manchester United had to rely on a Harry Maguire second-half effort to see off Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday with the attack continuing to misfire.

Both wingers — Marcus Rashford and Antony were poor while Rasmus Hojlund needs more support. It is pretty evident that Erik ten Hag needs more firepower up front.

The Mancunian, last season’s top scorer, has only one goal under his belt this term with United the lowest scorers among the top 10 teams in the Premier League.

United’s goalscoring woes

Backup striker Anthony Martial has mainly been used from the bench and he has one goal to his name thus far, while he has failed to impress with most of his cameos.

He still looks uninterested most of the time while he looks to be lacking in match sharpness as a result of the lack of minutes thus far.

There were reports that the Frenchman was up for sale in the summer but nothing materialised and as per TeamTalk, he might not be sold in January either.

United’s financial woes are well known at this point and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stake offer yet to be ratified, the only way the club can afford to sign players during the winter transfer window is by selling their stars.

But as Maguire has proved recently, a resurgence in form is possible and the France international could end up staying for the entirety of this season.

“Anthony Martial is aiming to avoid a January exit from Manchester United and is unlikely to be forced out of the club, TEAMtalk understands.

Martial to survive yet another window?

“Sources around the club are indicating that there is very much a determination to stick around though and that Harry Maguire’s redemption arc provides fresh motivation for how quickly a situation can turn around.

“Martial’s position in the front line could ultimately turn out to be helped by that financial situation too. United do not currently have concrete plans to recruit an attacker either.”

Martial’s wages and his poor injury record are another major factor why a permanent departure in January is unlikely.

For United’s sake, hopefully, the former Monaco starlet can rediscover his mojo and plunder a few goals between now and the end of the season. Ten Hag can certainly do with some additional goals.