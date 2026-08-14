Youri Tielemans: Why Marcus Rashford has “surprised” Man United newboy

Manchester United newcomer Youri Tielemans has revealed what “surprised” him most after training with Marcus Rashford in an exclusive interview with Rio Ferdinand.

The Prodigal Son Returns

Not even Marcus Rashford’s most ardent fan could have predicted that he would be in line to make his first appearance in a red shirt against a team managed by Ruben Amorim this weekend – but sometimes football narratives write themselves. Having been frozen out by the Portuguese tactician in December 2024, Rashford has not played a single minute for his boyhood club, instead enjoying fruitful loan spells at Aston Villa and then FC Barcelona.

And despite recording 14 goals and 14 assists as he helped the Blaugrana defend their La Liga title, the Catalan club opted against triggering the £26 million buy option in his loan deal.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

There was hope at Camp Nou of a renewal of that arrangement, but it was firmly rejected by Manchester United, who would only sanction a permanent departure this summer. There has been interest from elsewhere in Europe, though not from one of the top clubs Rashford would consider.

This has led to the unlikely scenario in which the England international has returned home, welcomed by Michael Carrick. The 45-year-old head coach is happy to expunge whatever transgressions his predecessor raised and is keen to work with Rashford – with a new left winger a valuable addition to the forward line.

Having been a key part of the England squad which reached the semi-final of the World Cup last month, Rashford only joined up with Carrick’s squad last week. He was an unused substitute in Wednesday’s clash with Leeds United at Croke Park, setting up the tantalising prospect of a return against AC Milan – now managed by Amorim – on Saturday evening.

Tielemans defends his new teammate

One man who firmly rejects Amorim’s assessment of Rashford is his new teammate, whom he previously lined up alongside at Villa Park. When quizzed about the 28-year-old forward by Ferdinand on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Tielemans – signed from Aston Villa for £35 million last month – described him as “amazing”.

“He’s got amazing qualities. And I mean, his touch, his acceleration, his finishing, you know, his qualities on the ball. But then I think what surprised me most with him was his commitment,” the Belgian revealed.

“You know, there was such a big thing made out of him that he wasn’t committed or wasn’t in it for the right reasons or whatever. And you see the player coming in and it’s completely opposite from what you hear.

“He was committed. He was doing the work. He was positive with everyone. You know, he was just a normal guy, you know. And then he brings his qualities to the team and he just plays. And you can see in that PSG double leg how good he was and how he added at the time to the team. And yeah, we [Villa] nearly got over the line against PSG and then won it. So, yeah, we were very happy with him.”

When asked by Ferdinand what Rashford needs to rediscover his best form at Old Trafford, Tielemans focused on ‘support’: “I think he needs us. That’s it. I think he just needs support behind him. And he would always create something.

“So it’s something that, as a player, you want in your team. You want that type of player in your team that can create at any moment. He can dribble past one, two, three players and then lay off for someone that can score. So to have him fit and ready to go with us would be great.”

Final Thoughts

With Manchester United having explored a move for Crysencio Summerville earlier in the window, before the West Ham winger signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, it is unquestionable that Rashford would offer more on the pitch than the Dutchman. The question marks he still possesses off it, such as his attitude or his exorbitant salary, remain unanswered, though Tielemans is keen to stress that the former is not something he has picked up on when training or playing alongside the Wythenshawe native.

Featured image by Evan Treacy via Getty Images



