Benjamin Sesko: Crucial injury update provided ahead of AC Milan tie as Carrick plans for PL opener



Manchester United are gearing up for their final pre-season friendly against AC Milan on Saturday, with the game taking on added significance due to the Italian team’s new boss.

After a disastrous spell with the Red Devils, Ruben Amorim has now taken charge of the Serie A giants. His start in Milan has been far from convincing.

Several United stars are fired up for this one, including Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford. While the midfielder was overlooked consistently, the forward was loaned out two months after Amorim was appointed.

Most of the United squad struggled under the Portuguese tactician, and that includes Benjamin Sesko, with the Slovenian managing a mere two goals under Amorim.

Benjamin Sesko shone under Carrick

His fortunes changed drastically under Michael Carrick, with the 23-year-old scoring seven times in 13 games under the legendary midfielder.

However, speaking on Talk of The Devils, The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell has revealed that the former RB Leipzig ace is yet to recover from his shin injury that he sustained last season.

Which means he will miss the game at Wroclaw, but the good news is that the United striker has started training on the grass with his teammates.

“The Šeško injury has gone on longer than anticipated, although I’m told he’s now on the grass with teammates for a couple of sessions. I think maybe Saturday comes too soon for him.”

Injury update ahead of AC Milan friendly

The 20-time English league champions have consistently maintained that Benjamin Sesko will be fit in time for the first Premier League game of the season against Hull City.

Whitwell further revealed that United hope their No.30 can at least be involved in the matchday squad for the match at the MKM Stadium.

“I think it’d be strange for him to go straight into a matchday squad without playing any preseason games.

“But I think that’s the expectation, or at least the hope, that he can start getting involved in matchdays for the Premier League season to start.”

Slow start to the new season expected for Benjamin Sesko

This indicates that Carrick will slowly reintegrate the Slovenia international back into action to avoid any further injury. He has ended up missing United’s entire pre-season.

United will be helped by the fact that both their opening games are against recently-promoted sides, with the club expected to win both.

Another slow start beckons for Benjamin Sesko. Hopefully, he can pick up match fitness by the time September rolls in with blockbuster ties against Manchester City and Everton lined up.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images