Michael Carrick: Man United boss reveals feelings on Amazon cameras

Manchester United are almost ready to begin the new season.

Pre-season

They have played five pre-season games, with only one remaining against former boss Ruben Amorim and AC Milan on Saturday afternoon in Poland.

The Red Devils have won two, drawn two, and lost one, and have played some attractive football over the course of the summer.

United’s boss, Michael Carrick, has given an in-depth interview to The Athletic in which he spoke about numerous issues, including transfers, a title charge, and helping Kobbie Mainoo through a difficult World Cup.

Carrick was also asked about the unique challenge of the documentary series following the club this season at their training ground and during matches.

Amazon

The All or Nothing series will follow in the footsteps of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur.

The club have also negotiated a record fee for allowing the cameras into their dressing room.

Commenting to The Athletic about the series, Carrick played down the impact that recording would have on his squad and himself.

Discussing what it has been like, he claimed, “that’s been fine. It’s obviously a little bit new, and unique, but the actual day-to-day workings of it, we have that many cameras around anyway that the boys are kind of half-used to it.”

Carrick went on to explain, “we’ve got to work through it, of course, but they’ve been respectful. It probably seems bigger from the outside than it is day-to-day when we’re working in it.”

United were approached about the series in the past, but previous manager Amorim was against the idea.

The cameras will be rolling when United travel to the MKM Stadium to take on Hull City in their first match of the Premier League season on 22nd August.

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