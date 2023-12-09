Former Man United winger Gordon Hill blasts Erik ten Hag after Bournemouth debacle



Manchester United put in arguably their worst performance of the season as they lost 0-3 to Bournemouth at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

This abject display came just a few days after the team performed admirably against Chelsea in midweek. The same trend of taking two steps back after taking one step forward keeps repeating.

The result once again brings into focus Erik ten Hag’s position as manager. Leading the team for one-and-a-half seasons, there was no progress on display at Old Trafford.

No style of play under ETH this season

Last season, there was a visible pattern of play and it got admirable results including a third-place finish in the English top flight and winning the Carabao Cup.

But in the current campaign, all those principles seem to have been abandoned due to injuries with the team swaying from one extreme to the other from matchday to matchday.

There was no cohesiveness on display against the Cherries, who won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history. And former United winger Gordon Hill spoke his heart out on X (formerly Twitter) after the game.

He blasted the manager for failing to recognise that the job he is at United is far bigger than Ajax and that his non-existent tactics were to blame for the disastrous result.

You are not good enough full stop. your Ajax Ideas are not up to United standards. I thought after Chelsea yes here we go, but after watching this display, the players are not good enough, Your tactics, sorry what tactics. — Gordon Hill (@gordonhill54) December 9, 2023

The inconsistency on display this season is down to the top stars under-performing but the Dutchman has still rewarded mediocrity with game time as seen from the continued use of Anthony Martial and failing to zero in on a combative midfield partnership.

Lack of consistency

Fairly often this term, the players have looked like they pick and choose their moments and are rarely look like they are playing for the manager.

“After what I watched during the week, and what was on display today, 2 different teams. I at least thought playing at home would be enough to get a result, there is no excuse for effort,” Hill further said.

Up next are Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a daunting trip to Anfield to face Liverpool. The manager will not even have his skipper for that one.

Alarm bells are ringing for Ten Hag. There is genuine doubt whether he can last till the New Year at this rate.

