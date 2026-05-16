Predicted Man United XI vs Nottingham Forest in huge day for Casemiro

After Liverpool’s defeat to Aston Villa, only an absurd goal difference swing would see Manchester United not finish in third place. A point versus Nottingham Forest would 100% seal the job.

Michael Carrick also seems to be on the verge of being appointed as the new manager permanently, so he will need to weigh up whether he wants to give some squad players a chance or try to finish the home season on a high.

Defence

Carrick will choose Senne Lammens in goal and Diogo Dalot will most likely return to right back.

The centre-back pairing is up in the air as Lisandro Martinez is back from suspension, so he may take his place in the starting line-up ahead of the in-form Ayden Heaven.

Harry Maguire will likely play in the other centre-back position, and Luke Shaw will continue to play at left back to inch closer to playing in every Premier League match this season.

Midfield

The midfield trio is likely to be the same as it has been for much of Carrick’s time at the club.

Casemiro was rested last week, but he will certainly start in his Old Trafford send-off.

He is likely to be paired with Kobbie Mainoo, who scored the winner last time out at the famous old stadium against Liverpool.

Bruno Fernandes will also play, needing two assists to break the Premier League record.

Attack

Carrick confirmed that Benjamin Sesko is still not available for the Red Devils, so Joshua Zirkzee may be given another chance up front. Nonetheless, it is also possible that Carrick will play Bryan Mbeumo up front with Matheus Cunha on the left and Amad on the right, and this is the most likely scenario after Zirkzee’s struggles last week against Sunderland.

Final thoughts

Martinez and Maguire will continue at centre-back

Casemiro will definitely start alongside Mainoo

Mbeumo will play as a false nine

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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