Man United 3-2 Nottingham Forest: Match report

Manchester United welcomed Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford for the final home game of the 2025/2026 season.

First half

United controlled the game early on, enjoying most of the possession and earning their reward quickly. A poor headed clearance from the Forest defence fell to Luke Shaw, who controlled well and slotted a fine shot into the bottom corner to give the Red Devils the lead.

Forest saw more of the ball in response, but after 14 minutes, Fernandes took a shot from just outside the box that was comfortably stopped by Matz Sels. United were once again thankful for their Belgian keeper Senne Lammens, who stopped Morgan Gibbs-White when he was one-on-one with him in front of the Stretford End.

Suddenly, Matheus Cunha broke away on the counter and played in Bryan Mbeumo, who rounded the keeper but hit the base of the post. In a crazy run of events, the ball broke to Fernandes, who crossed the ball in, and after Forest failed to clear their lines, Casemiro almost sent the crowd into raptures, but his prodded effort went just shy of the post.

Good ball movement from United around the half-hour mark resulted in Fernandes turning into space, but he could not keep his effort down. Forest were almost level moments later when a lovely ball from Elliot Anderson was headed over by Nico Dominguez, who probably should have scored.

A corner from Fernandes was cleared well, but Martinez volleyed an effort at goal which was well blocked by Anderson. Just before half-time, Diogo Dalot crossed the ball in for Amad, but his headed effort crept over the bar.

The first half came to a quiet end as the game lulled a little, but United found themselves 1-0 up.

Second half

United started well and hit Forest on the counter. Cunha picked out Amad in the box, who played the ball back to Mbeumo, but he skied a close-range effort, highlighting his lack of confidence at the moment.

Forest reminded United what happens when you do not take your chances, as Anderson put in a world-class cross which Morato headed in from close range to drag the visitors level. The home side responded rapidly and Mbeumo’s blocked effort was slid in by Cunha, but VAR intervened and called over the referee.

Surprisingly, the referee allowed the goal to stand, and Old Trafford burst out in delight. Lammens was once again United’s saviour as he raced out to stop Gibbs-White from grabbing a rapid equaliser.

Fernandes was inches away from getting his record-breaking assist when he played in Mbeumo, but the Cameroonian fired over with the goal gaping.

Amad almost got United’s third, but his effort was saved by Sels. Shortly after, Fernandes played in Cunha, but his effort was blocked.

Gibbs-White broke through at the United goal, but Martinez put in an impressive block to not only stop a goal but also win a goal kick.

Finally, Bruno got his record-equalling assist when he crossed in for Mbeumo, who finally finished his chance to give United a 3-1 lead. Fernandes now just needed one more to break the Premier League record.

In a crazy game, Anderson put in another amazing cross and Gibbs-White finished expertly to make it 3-2 to United.

Fernandes responded with a stunning cross-pitch ball that found Patrick Dorgu, but his effort was blocked by the Forest keeper. The Portuguese’s wait for the record-breaking assist would need to continue.

Substitute Joshua Zirkzee had a great chance to add a fourth when he was played in by Amad, but he failed to reach the ball when he looked a dead cert to reach it first. Mason Mount was next to have a pop at goal, but his effort skewed wide from just outside the area.

Diogo Dalot almost secured a fourth, but he hit the inside of the post with the goal gaping. Zirkzee had the last chance to help Fernandes break the record of 21 assists, but he casually side-footed an effort at the Forest keeper.

The game ended 3-2, and United signed off their 2025/2026 season at Old Trafford with another win.

Starting XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Amad, Cunha, Mbeumo

Subs: Zirkzee, Dorgu, Mount

Featured image by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

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