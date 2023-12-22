Juventus ready to welcome Sofyan Amrabat who has struggled at Man United



Erik ten Hag’s second season as manager of Manchester United has been marred by injuries but his tactical shift has not helped matters either.

He wants the team to press higher up the pitch in a bid to win the ball back higher up but that has allowed the opposition to counter at will as it leaves the defensive midfielder isolated.

Casemiro struggled to shield the backline effectively, but he did score four goals before getting injured. Loan signing Sofyan Amrabat has not looked comfortable since his arrival on deadline day.

Amrabat’s struggles

United had to pay £8.5 million as loan fee to sign the Fiorentina star, with the option to make it permanent for £21.5 million.

However, it looks like a permanent stay at the Theatre of Dreams might not come to fruition especially when taking into regard his displays for the Red Devils.

The Moroccan has struggled with the pace in the Premier League and has not found his footing in a poor United side where too much was expected from the 27-year-old.

AC Milan have already been linked with a move while now, as per outlet TVPlay, Juventus are interested in signing the former Utrecht star.

The headline of the piece says the player is “dissatisfied” and would “like a change of scenery”. Amrabat has shone since his move to Italy and the player seems far more comfortable with the pace of the game in the Serie A.

“The Bianconeri, after the almost total immobility in the summer and the problems suffered by some of their players, need to strengthen themselves, especially in the midfield area of ​​the pitch.

Juventus want Amrabat

“For this reason, the management of the Vecchia Signora is apparently thinking again about an experienced player owned by Fiorentina, this is Sofyan Amrabat.

“At Old Trafford, things are not going very well and Ten Hag’s team is very far from the top, as well as having been eliminated from European competitions. For this reason, the Moroccan midfielder could push to return to Italy, where Juventus would be ready to welcome him.”

However, Fiorentina are not too keen on the idea of strengthening a direct rival in the middle of the season and are set to demand €20 million for him in January.

Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence means United can certainly do without the Morocco international going forward. But with injuries to so many midfielders to contend with, can Ten Hag afford to let the player go in the winter?

